‘A blessing to everyone’: PH stars celebrate Mother’s Day 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos on Sunday, May 8, took to social media to celebrate Mother’s Day, paying tribute to their mothers and all other mother figures who’ve made a mark in their lives.

The country’s biggest celebrities were no exception – penning heartwarming messages and sharing their favorite snaps with their moms.

For Jodi Sta. Maria, her mom is the greatest gift that life has to offer. “Thank you for the selflessness, sacrifice, and support. Thank you for being our biggest cheerleader and fiercest defender,” she wrote.

Marian Rivera considers herself lucky to have two mothers in her life.

Catriona Gray said that her mom is also her best friend, adventure buddy, and forever coffee date. “I feel like all the good things about me, I truly got it from you. You are the biggest blessing that keeps on giving.”

KC Concepcion shared a throwback photo with mom, actress Sharon Cuneta: “You are the salt to my pepper, you spice up my life in ways no one else can. I loved you the moment you made me, and I will love you forever and ever.”

Bea Alonzo said that her mom is one of the greatest influences in her life.

Julia Barretto greeted her mom Marjorie and older sister Dani as the two strongest women she knew and looked up to. “You both inspire me to become the best version of myself everyday,” she said.

Iñigo Pascual also declared his love for his mom.

Alex Gonzaga said that her mommy Pinty and older sister Toni are the most radiant moms in her life. She thanked Pinty for showing her what unconditional love feels like. Alex, meanwhile, added that she aspires to be a mom like her sister Toni: “Watching [her] grow into the mom [she is] today makes my heart full.”

Isabelle Daza shared a group photo with mom, beauty queen and actress Gloria, and her yaya Luning, who, as she’s said in several interviews, is also a mom figure to her.

Jayda Avanzado uploaded several photos with her “favorite woman in the whole world,” her mom, singer Jessa Zaragoza.

Angelina Cruz kept it short but sweet for her mom, actress Sunshine, whom she considers her hero.

Several celebrity husbands also took the chance to celebrate their beloved partners.

For Dingdong Dantes, Marian is the queen in their family.

Paul Jake Castillo shared a photo of “supermom” Kaye Abad and their two sons.

Nico Bolzico uploaded a candid video of Solenn Heussaff dancing with their daughter Tili, saying that she’s the one that holds their family together. “[Tili] looks up to you already and that is why I am sure she will be a good person,” he wrote.

Daniel Miranda showed his love for Sofia Andres in a sweet photo of the actress with their daughter Zoe.

Through a video compilation, Erwan Heussaff shared touching moments of Anne Curtis-Smith with their daughter Dahlia. “Stolen moments of never not being a mother,” he wrote.

Chito Miranda, meanwhile, expressed his amazement for his wife Neri – saying that it still baffles him how Neri was able to do her duties for their family, maintain their business, help in the community, and pursue her studies.

“You are truly amazing, Ms. Neri. And ang maganda dun, maraming kang nai-inspire na mga (And the best thing is that you get to inspire) moms like you, to break through their limitations, to follow, pursue, and focus on their goals and dreams, to be more than what they think they could be, and to achieve more than they could imagine. You are a blessing to everyone, mahal ko,” he wrote.

Seen more celebrities who paid tribute to their moms? Share their posts with us in the comments section! – Rappler.com