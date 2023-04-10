IN PHOTOS: Where PH celebs spent Holy Week 2023

Our favorite celebs take time off in places near and far this Holy Week 2023

MANILA, Philippines – For most Filipinos, Holy Week serves as an opportunity to go on an extended break, taking the time off to reflect or reconnect with loved ones.

As this year’s observance is the first full-blown Holy Week after three pandemic years, many Filipinos made the most of this time to go on a well-deserved vacation.

Celebrities were no exception. While several opted to travel abroad, many also chose to explore the beauty of the Philippines. Take a look at these celebrity vacations HERE:

Anne Curtis

Dahlia is one cute tourist in Bangkok! Anne and Erwan’s daughter is seen enjoying her ride on the tuk-tuk and visiting temples at Wat Pho.

Kim Chiu and Xian Lim

Kim and Xian welcomed summer early at the Balesin Island Club. Kim also reminded her followers the importance of taking a break, writing: “Sometimes, we need to disconnect from the chaos outside of us to reconnect within and find peace within ourselves.”

Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay

We know by now how much celebrity couple Ellen and Derek love traveling, so of course, they’ve jet-setted to another country during Holy Week – which also happened to be when Ellen’s birthday was, too. The two shared clips from their canyon swing adventure and helicopter ride along the mountains in New Zealand. Their family also flew to Sydney, Australia for an “extension” of their trip.

Janella Salvador

Janella is enjoying island life with son Jude at El Nido. As seen in her photos, not only was it a Holy Week break, but it was also a birthday vacation for the actress.

Barbie Forteza and Jak Roberto

Fresh from her hit teleserye Maria Clara and Ibarra, Barbie made sure to spend quality time with beau Jak during Holy Week. Their matching photos by the beach also seemed sweeter with their respective captions – Jak’s “My life” and Barbie’s “My home.”

Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola

This year’s Holy Week is extra special for Luis and Jessy, as this is the first time that they’re spending it with daughter Isabella Rose. They also greeted fans with a cute family photo for Easter.

Sunshine Cruz

Sunshine, together with daughters Angelina, Samantha, and Chesca, were invited to be part of Mond Gutierrez’ “Bali Crew.” According to the actress, the trip was memorable because it was her children’s first time in Bali, and also their first out-of-the-country trip since the pandemic. “My girls and I are so blessed to be able to meet and gain new friends, too,” she wrote.

Kylie Padilla

Kylie took her two sons hiking during the Holy Week break, and shared that Alas loved it. “It made me so happy. Start them young,” she added.

KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad

Seeing the cherry blossoms in full bloom are part of many tourist’s bucket lists and Alexa’s list was no exception. She said that her Kyoto trip with KD was a “dream [she’s] living in.”

Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio

Japan was also the place to go for celebrity couple Ronnie and Loisa. The two made sure to allot some time visiting Disney Sea in Tokyo.

Maxene Magalona

A known mental health care advocate, it’s no surprise that Maxene opted to spend the Holy Week break attending a yoga retreat in El Nido. “Yoga retreats are more fun in the Philippines!” she said. “We had the best time just surrendering and going with the natural flow of life all throughout this trip.”

Did you get any travel inspirations from these celebrity getaways? Tell us which place will be added to your bucket list! – Rappler.com