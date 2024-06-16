‘Our greatest blessing in the world’: PH stars celebrate Father’s Day 2024 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos, including the country’s biggest celebrities, took to social media on Sunday, June 16, to honor their dads and husbands in celebration of Mother’s Day.

Sharing photos from their favorite moments with their dads and husbands, these stars also penned heartwarming messages to the father figures who made a mark in their lives. Some celebrity dads also took the chance to reflect on how being a father was one of their most treasured roles.

Here’s how they marked the occasion:

Marian Rivera praised her husband Dingdong Dantes for “being an amazing father and for always putting [their] family first.” “I love you more each day,” she added.

Sharing a video compilation of husband Oyo Sotto’s moments with their five children, Kristine Hermosa said that it’s proof of how Sotto always tries to put their family’s needs first before anything else. “We literally can’t do life with you. You are our greatest blessing in the world,” she said.

Iza Calzado shared a cute moment of husband Ben Wintle teaching their daughter Deia Amihan the lyrics to “Bahay Kubo.” “Thank you for all that you do,” the actress said, quipping that he even learned Filipino folk songs for their child.

Leaving a message to Wintle, Calzado wrote: “May you feel loved and valued as a father, husband, man, and entertainer in our home and beyond, today and always.”

In a special Father’s Day vlog, Luis Manzano got candid about being a father to his and Jessy Mendiola’s firstborn, Rosie, whom they fondly call “Peanut.”

“Now I’m more driven,” he said. “Bilang isang tatay at asawa, magiging realist ka (As a dad and husband, you’ll be a realist.)”

The host also promised that he’ll always strive to be present in their daughter’s important moments. “Okay lang maging busy, pero hindi maging absent sa busy (It’s okay to be busy as long I won’t be absent in her life.)”

In a separate post, Mendiola also penned a message for Manzano, saying that he’s the “best father to Rosie.”

Ria Atayde commemorated her husband Zanjoe Marudo’s first Father’s Day celebration by announcing that they’re pregnant with their first child. “Excited for this new chapter with you,” she said.

Andi Eigenmann shared photos of her partner Philmar Alipayo with their children Ellie, Lilo, and Koa. “I’ll always be excited about having you as my co-parent and my partner in life.”

Vlogger Benedict Cua, who surprised his followers last May with the announcement that he now has a son, expressed his excitement in being able to watch his son Aleck grow. He also penned a message to all dads who love unconditionally. “Single dads, full-time dads, working dads, gay dads, step dads, dad figures/mentors, granddads, you are all amazing,” he said.

– Rappler.com