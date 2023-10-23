IN PHOTOS: Best celebrity looks at GMA Sparkle Spell Halloween Party 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Which Halloween look is your favorite?

MANILA, Philippines – Dressing up for Halloween is really one of the highlights of the season, and GMA’s biggest and rising stars did not disappoint with their spooky outfits for the Sparkle Spell Halloween Party held on Sunday, October 22, at XYLO at the Palace.

With the theme “Fabulously Frightening,” Kapuso stars put their own eerie twist to classic superheroes and villains, well-loved Disney princesses, famous characters from childhood series, and even pop superstars!

Here are some of our favorites:

Barbie Forteza as Daenerys Targaryen

Khaleesi 👑 Kapuso Primetime Princess Barbie Forteza is Daenerys Targaryen!#BarbieForteza #SparkleSpell2023 pic.twitter.com/wz2Xg8XXRj — Sparkle GMA Artist Center (@Sparkle_GMA) October 22, 2023

Kyline Alcantara as the Night Queen

David Licauco as Zoro

Jak Roberto as Zoro

Julie Ann San Jose and Rayver Cruz as Daphne and Fred

Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz as Daphne and Fred!#SparkleSpell2023 #JulieAnneSanJose #RayverCruz pic.twitter.com/CBuxd8Cwm4 — Sparkle GMA Artist Center (@Sparkle_GMA) October 22, 2023

‘Voltes V’ cast as ‘Alice in Wonderland’ characters

We can’t get over at how adorable Matt Lozano and Raphael Landicho are!#SparkleSpell2023 #MattLozano #RaphaelLandicho pic.twitter.com/jPFOswgTe7 — Sparkle GMA Artist Center (@Sparkle_GMA) October 22, 2023

Jillian Ward and Ken Chan

Black never looked this good! Here are Jillian Ward and Ken Chan at the #SparkleSpell2023!#JillianWard #KenChan pic.twitter.com/AWNfaGXNq5 — Sparkle GMA Artist Center (@Sparkle_GMA) October 22, 2023

Derrick Monasterio

Now that’s how you enter in style! Derrick Monasterio is all set to conqure the #SparkleSpell2023 ✨#DerrickMonasterio pic.twitter.com/xWB66m3vrG — Sparkle GMA Artist Center (@Sparkle_GMA) October 22, 2023

EA Guzman as John Wick

Jose Sarasola and Rodjun Cruz as Luigi and Mario

It’s Luigi and Mario at the #SparkleSpell2023! Hello from Chef Jose Sarasola and Rodjun Cruz 🥰#JoseSarasola #RodjunCruz pic.twitter.com/Zpj2hMCq3K — Sparkle GMA Artist Center (@Sparkle_GMA) October 22, 2023

Sofia Pablo and Allen Ansay as Barbie and Ken

It’s Barbie and Ken but with a fabulously frightening twist! Hello from Sofia Pablo and Allen Ansay ✨#SofiaPablo #AllenAnsay pic.twitter.com/Yf3SMUJC2t — Sparkle GMA Artist Center (@Sparkle_GMA) October 22, 2023

Myrtle Sarrosa as Nilou

Myrtle Sarrosa is here on #SparkleSpell2023 the black carpet! #MyrtleSarrosa pic.twitter.com/orV8iNsimM — Sparkle GMA Artist Center (@Sparkle_GMA) October 22, 2023

Faith da Silva as Aeriel

We all want to be a part of Faith Da Silva’s world! #SparkleSpell2023 ✨#FaithDaSilva pic.twitter.com/YaeAuu4Ryw — Sparkle GMA Artist Center (@Sparkle_GMA) October 22, 2023

Thea Astley

Mikee Quintos as Hannah Montana

It’s the best of both worlds with Mikee Quintos! #SparkleSpell2023#MikeeQuintos pic.twitter.com/uBXIPFGJIl — Sparkle GMA Artist Center (@Sparkle_GMA) October 22, 2023

Liezel Lopez as Poison Ivy

Cheska Fausto as Wonder Woman

Ashley Ortega as Catwoman

Lexi Gonzales as Katniss Everdeen

Joyce Ching as Red Riding Hood

Kokoy de Santos as The Weeknd

We’re blinded by Kokoy De Santos as The Weeknd! #SparkleSpell2023!#KokoyDeSantos pic.twitter.com/smyUGGdTtP — Sparkle GMA Artist Center (@Sparkle_GMA) October 22, 2023

Jeff Moses as Aladdin

Complete with Abu and the flying carpet, Jeff Moses is Aladdin! #JeffMoses pic.twitter.com/fo6Zvpm9jd — Sparkle GMA Artist Center (@Sparkle_GMA) October 22, 2023

John Vic de Guzman as Doctor Strange

Roxie Smith as Taylor Swift

Roxie Smith is bringing the Eras Tour to the #SparkleSpell2023#RoxieSmith pic.twitter.com/PE7xd8nK7w — Sparkle GMA Artist Center (@Sparkle_GMA) October 22, 2023

Garett Bolden as Beast

Shuvee Entrata as Pocahontas

Janeena Chan as Snow White

– Rappler.com