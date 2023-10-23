IN PHOTOS: Best celebrity looks at GMA Sparkle Spell Halloween Party 2023

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Dressing up for Halloween is really one of the highlights of the season, and GMA’s biggest and rising stars did not disappoint with their spooky outfits for the Sparkle Spell Halloween Party held on Sunday, October 22, at XYLO at the Palace.
With the theme “Fabulously Frightening,” Kapuso stars put their own eerie twist to classic superheroes and villains, well-loved Disney princesses, famous characters from childhood series, and even pop superstars!
Here are some of our favorites:
Barbie Forteza as Daenerys Targaryen
Kyline Alcantara as the Night Queen
David Licauco as Zoro
Jak Roberto as Zoro
Julie Ann San Jose and Rayver Cruz as Daphne and Fred
‘Voltes V’ cast as ‘Alice in Wonderland’ characters
Jillian Ward and Ken Chan
Derrick Monasterio
EA Guzman as John Wick
Jose Sarasola and Rodjun Cruz as Luigi and Mario
Sofia Pablo and Allen Ansay as Barbie and Ken
Myrtle Sarrosa as Nilou
Faith da Silva as Aeriel
Thea Astley
Mikee Quintos as Hannah Montana
Liezel Lopez as Poison Ivy
Cheska Fausto as Wonder Woman
Ashley Ortega as Catwoman
Lexi Gonzales as Katniss Everdeen
Joyce Ching as Red Riding Hood
Kokoy de Santos as The Weeknd
Jeff Moses as Aladdin
John Vic de Guzman as Doctor Strange
Roxie Smith as Taylor Swift
Garett Bolden as Beast
Shuvee Entrata as Pocahontas
Janeena Chan as Snow White
– Rappler.com
