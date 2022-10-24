IN PHOTOS: Spookiest celebrity looks at GMA Sparkle Spell Halloween Party 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Kapuso fans are in for a treat! Both GMA’s biggest and rising stars pulled out all the stops for their costumes for the Sparkle Spell Halloween Party on Sunday, October 23, at XYLO at the Palace.
From superheroes and villains such as Spiderman, Edward Scissorhands, and Chuckie, to Disney princesses and beloved characters like Barbie and Ken, to sexy cosplays of fairies and angels – the GMA stars did not disappoint this spooky season.
Here are some of our favorites:
Alden Richards
Andrea Torres
Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos
Miguel Tanfelix and Ysabel Ortega
Ruru Madrid and Bianca Umali
Ken Chan
Rabiya Mateo
Jak Roberto
Xian Lim
Michelle Dee
Nicole Herlene Budol
Rayver Cruz
Max Collins
Rodjun Cruz
Jose Sarasola
Allen Ansay and Sofia Pablo
Buboy Villar
Myrtle Sarossa
Joyce Ching
Angel Leighton
Zephanie Dimaranan
Ashley Ortega
Lala Vinzon
Thea Astley
Derrick Monasterio and Elle Villanueva
Sassa Gurl
Mauie Francisco
Carlo San Juan
Which of these Halloween looks will you be recreating? – Rappler.com
