IN PHOTOS: Spookiest celebrity looks at GMA Sparkle Spell Halloween Party 2022

Rappler.com
Which Halloween look is your favorite?

MANILA, Philippines – Kapuso fans are in for a treat! Both GMA’s biggest and rising stars pulled out all the stops for their costumes for the Sparkle Spell Halloween Party on Sunday, October 23, at XYLO at the Palace. 

From superheroes and villains such as Spiderman, Edward Scissorhands, and Chuckie, to Disney princesses and beloved characters like Barbie and Ken, to sexy cosplays of fairies and angels – the GMA stars did not disappoint this spooky season. 

Here are some of our favorites:

Alden Richards
GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Andrea Torres
GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos
GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Miguel Tanfelix and Ysabel Ortega
GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Ruru Madrid and Bianca Umali
GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Ken Chan
GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Rabiya Mateo
GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Jak Roberto
GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Xian Lim
GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Michelle Dee
GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Nicole Herlene Budol
GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Rayver Cruz
GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Max Collins
GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Rodjun Cruz
GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Jose Sarasola
GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Allen Ansay and Sofia Pablo
GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Buboy Villar
GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Myrtle Sarossa
GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Joyce Ching
GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Angel Leighton
GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Zephanie Dimaranan
GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Ashley Ortega
GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Lala Vinzon
GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Thea Astley
GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Derrick Monasterio and Elle Villanueva
GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Sassa Gurl
GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Mauie Francisco
GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Carlo San Juan
GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Which of these Halloween looks will you be recreating? – Rappler.com 

