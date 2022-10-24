IN PHOTOS: Spookiest celebrity looks at GMA Sparkle Spell Halloween Party 2022

Which Halloween look is your favorite?

MANILA, Philippines – Kapuso fans are in for a treat! Both GMA’s biggest and rising stars pulled out all the stops for their costumes for the Sparkle Spell Halloween Party on Sunday, October 23, at XYLO at the Palace.

From superheroes and villains such as Spiderman, Edward Scissorhands, and Chuckie, to Disney princesses and beloved characters like Barbie and Ken, to sexy cosplays of fairies and angels – the GMA stars did not disappoint this spooky season.

Here are some of our favorites:

Alden Richards

GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Andrea Torres

GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos

GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Miguel Tanfelix and Ysabel Ortega

GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Ruru Madrid and Bianca Umali

GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Ken Chan

GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Rabiya Mateo

GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Jak Roberto

GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Xian Lim

GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Michelle Dee

GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Nicole Herlene Budol

GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Rayver Cruz

GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Max Collins

GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Rodjun Cruz

GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Jose Sarasola

GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Allen Ansay and Sofia Pablo

GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Buboy Villar

GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Myrtle Sarossa

GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Joyce Ching

GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Angel Leighton

GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Zephanie Dimaranan

GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Ashley Ortega

GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Lala Vinzon

GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Thea Astley

GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Derrick Monasterio and Elle Villanueva

GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Sassa Gurl

GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Mauie Francisco

GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Carlo San Juan

GMA Sparkle Ball. October 23, 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Which of these Halloween looks will you be recreating? – Rappler.com