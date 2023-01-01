Hello, 2023: How PH stars welcomed the New Year

Take a look at how these Filipino stars celebrated the New Year
MANILA, Philippines – Is it even New Year without the stream of year-end essays taking over social media?
Celebrities, just like the rest of us, also couldn’t help but look back on 2022 and share what they’re looking forward to in 2023.
From posting their favorite memories of the past year, uploading snaps from their countdown parties, to writing their reflections and resolutions for the coming year, take a look at how they welcomed 2023.
Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay
Heart Evangelista and Chiz Escudero
Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico
Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo
Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes
Kim Chiu
Sharon Cuneta
Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez
Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff
Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola
Gabbi Garcia
Pia Wurtzbach
Carmina Villaroel and Zoren Legaspi
Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez
Lovi Poe
Megan Young and Mikael Daez
Sunshine Cruz
Pauleen Luna and Vic Sotto
– Rappler.com
