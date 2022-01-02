Hello, 2022: How PH stars celebrated the New Year

Which of these celebrity new year snaps is your favorite?
MANILA, Philippines – After another challenging year brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic, many Filipino celebrities found creative ways to ring in 2022.
From posting their favorite memories of 2021 to writing their reflections and resolutions for the coming year, celebrities took to social media to celebrate the new year.
Take a look at their holiday celebrations from all over the world here:
Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo
Bea Alonzo
Pia Wurtzbach
Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna
Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson
Karla Estrada
McCoy de Leon and Elisse Joson
Solenn Heussaff
Ivana Alawi
Anne Curtis
Angeline Quinto
The Gutierrezes
Andrea Brillantes
Heart Evangelista
Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez
Kim Chiu
Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo
Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes
Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson
Maja Salvador
The Pangilinans
Doug and Cheska Kramer
Bianca Gonzalez
Vice Ganda
Lovi Poe
Vic Sotto and Pauleen Luna
Sunshine Cruz
Richard Gomez and Lucy Torres
Alfred Vargas
– Rappler.com