Hello, 2022: How PH stars celebrated the New Year

Which of these celebrity new year snaps is your favorite?

MANILA, Philippines – After another challenging year brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic, many Filipino celebrities found creative ways to ring in 2022.

From posting their favorite memories of 2021 to writing their reflections and resolutions for the coming year, celebrities took to social media to celebrate the new year.

Take a look at their holiday celebrations from all over the world here:

Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo

Bea Alonzo

Pia Wurtzbach

Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna

Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson

Karla Estrada

McCoy de Leon and Elisse Joson

Solenn Heussaff

Ivana Alawi

Anne Curtis

Angeline Quinto

The Gutierrezes

Andrea Brillantes

Heart Evangelista

Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez

Kim Chiu

Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo

Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes

Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson

Maja Salvador

The Pangilinans

Doug and Cheska Kramer

Bianca Gonzalez

Vice Ganda

Lovi Poe

Vic Sotto and Pauleen Luna

Sunshine Cruz

Richard Gomez and Lucy Torres

Alfred Vargas

– Rappler.com