LOOK: Kapamilya stars at the Star Magical Christmas ball

MANILA, Philippines – ’Tis the season to dress up!

ABS-CBN’s biggest and rising stars from its talent management Star Magic came together on Sunday, November 27, at the Sheraton Manila Hotel in Pasay City for a thanksgiving event.

With the theme “Star Magical Christmas,” over 100 Kapamilya stars donned their holiday-inspired ensembles.

The Christmas ball served as Star Magic’s reunion event since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The talent management arm is celebrating their 30th anniversary this 2022.

According to an ABS-CBN report, funds raised during the holiday event will go to Anawim, a home for the poor and abandoned elderly people founded by preacher Bo Sanchez in Rodriguez, Rizal.

Here are some of the most memorable looks at the 2022 Star Magical Christmas ball:

Maymay Entrata

Samantha Bernardo

Darren Espanto

AC Bonifacio

Kiara Takahashi and Gino Roque

Kaori Oinuma

Dominic Ochoa

Chie Filomeno

BINI

Jed Madela

Joao Constancia

Gillian Vicencio

Andi Abaya and Kobie Brown

Anji Salvacion

Sam Cruz

Karina Bautista

Aya Fernandez

Eian Rances and Jenny Miller

Daniela Stranner

Jeremiah Lisbo

– Rappler.com