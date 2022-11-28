LOOK: Kapamilya stars at the Star Magical Christmas ball

MANILA, Philippines – ’Tis the season to dress up!
ABS-CBN’s biggest and rising stars from its talent management Star Magic came together on Sunday, November 27, at the Sheraton Manila Hotel in Pasay City for a thanksgiving event.
With the theme “Star Magical Christmas,” over 100 Kapamilya stars donned their holiday-inspired ensembles.
The Christmas ball served as Star Magic’s reunion event since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The talent management arm is celebrating their 30th anniversary this 2022.
According to an ABS-CBN report, funds raised during the holiday event will go to Anawim, a home for the poor and abandoned elderly people founded by preacher Bo Sanchez in Rodriguez, Rizal.
Here are some of the most memorable looks at the 2022 Star Magical Christmas ball:
Maymay Entrata
Samantha Bernardo
Darren Espanto
AC Bonifacio
Kiara Takahashi and Gino Roque
Kaori Oinuma
Dominic Ochoa
Chie Filomeno
BINI
Jed Madela
Joao Constancia
Gillian Vicencio
Andi Abaya and Kobie Brown
Anji Salvacion
Sam Cruz
Karina Bautista
Aya Fernandez
Eian Rances and Jenny Miller
Daniela Stranner
Jeremiah Lisbo
– Rappler.com
