LOOK: Kris Bernal, husband Perry Choi visit ‘Crash Landing On You’ location in Switzerland

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Bernal made one of her K-drama dreams come true when she visited one of the iconic locations of the 2019 hit South Korean series Crash Landing On You (CLOY) in Switzerland.

A self-confessed fan of the series, the actress said that she had asked her husband Perry Choi to include Switzerland as one of the stops for their honeymoon as she really wanted to go to the drama’s filming locations.

“Crash ‘landi’ (flirty) on you. But husband, not landi,” Kris jokingly wrote in the caption.

The couple are seen enjoying the picturesque view of Iseltwald, Switzerland. “This is the exact spot where Captain Ri played a beautiful piano song, featured at the end of [episode seven],” Kris wrote, referring to the scene where Se-ri got to listen to Captain Ri playing the piano for the first time.

She added, “Kanya-kanyang awra kami ng asawa ko. As a CLOY fan, feel ko nayakap ko si Captain Ri.” (My husband and I each gave our best poses. As a CLOY fan, it felt like I was able to hug Captain Ri.)

Crash Landing On You, which stars real-life couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, follows the story of a South Korean heiress who accidentally lands in North Korea while paragliding.

Meanwhile, Switzerland is the first country that Kris and Perry are visiting for their European honeymoon. The actress said that they’ll also be visiting other countries, including Austria, Italy, France, Spain, Netherland, and Germany.

Kris first made her relationship with Perry public in November 2017. They got engaged in February 2020 and married in September 2021. – Rappler.com