IN PHOTOS: All the best looks at the 2022 GMA Gala Night
MANILA, Philippines – The biggest and brightest stars of GMA Network came together on Saturday, July 30, for the much-awaited first-ever 2022 GMA Gala Night. 

Putting a spotlight on “Old Hollywood,” the Kapuso stars donned their black-and-white and sparkly ensembles on the red carpet of Shangri-La The Fort for GMA Network’s 72nd anniversary. 

Here are some of the most memorable looks at the 2022 GMA Gala Night: 

Atom Araullo and Mel Tiangco
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Jackie Lou Blanco
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Gabby Concepcion
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Kylie Padilla
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Beauty Gonzalez
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Solenn Heussaff
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Alden Richards
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Heart Evangelista and Senator Chiz Escudero
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Dominic Roque and Bea Alonzo
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Megan Young
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Richard Yap
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
John Lloyd Cruz, Miles Ocampo, Maja Salvador
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Rita Daniela
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Carla Abellana
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Barbie Forteza
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Paolo Contis
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Rayver Cruz and Julie Ann San Jose
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Sandy Andolong and Christopher de Leon
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Albert Martinez
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Camille Prats
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Cristine Reyes
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Bianca Umali
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Carmina Villaroel and Zoren Legaspi
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Andrea Torres
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Ina Feleo
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Ken Chan
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Rufa Mae Quinto
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Scarlet Snow Belo and Hayden Kho
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Rodjun Cruz and Dianne Medina
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Chelsea Robato and Benjamin Alves
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Winwyn Marquez
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Maxine Medina
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Michelle Dee
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Celeste Cortesi
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Mavy Legaspi and Kyline Alcantara
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Jolly Allen and Sofia Pablo
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Marco Gumabao
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Yvette Sanchez and Marco Gallo
GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

