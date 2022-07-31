IN PHOTOS: All the best looks at the 2022 GMA Gala Night

Which look is your favorite?

MANILA, Philippines – The biggest and brightest stars of GMA Network came together on Saturday, July 30, for the much-awaited first-ever 2022 GMA Gala Night.

Putting a spotlight on “Old Hollywood,” the Kapuso stars donned their black-and-white and sparkly ensembles on the red carpet of Shangri-La The Fort for GMA Network’s 72nd anniversary.

Here are some of the most memorable looks at the 2022 GMA Gala Night:

Atom Araullo and Mel Tiangco

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Jackie Lou Blanco

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Gabby Concepcion

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Kylie Padilla

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Beauty Gonzalez

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Solenn Heussaff

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Alden Richards

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Heart Evangelista and Senator Chiz Escudero

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Dominic Roque and Bea Alonzo

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Megan Young

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Richard Yap

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

John Lloyd Cruz, Miles Ocampo, Maja Salvador

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Rita Daniela

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Carla Abellana

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Barbie Forteza

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Paolo Contis

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Rayver Cruz and Julie Ann San Jose

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Sandy Andolong and Christopher de Leon

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Albert Martinez

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Camille Prats

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Cristine Reyes

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Bianca Umali

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Carmina Villaroel and Zoren Legaspi

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Andrea Torres

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Ina Feleo

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Ken Chan

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Rufa Mae Quinto

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Scarlet Snow Belo and Hayden Kho

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Rodjun Cruz and Dianne Medina

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Chelsea Robato and Benjamin Alves

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Winwyn Marquez

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Maxine Medina

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Michelle Dee

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Celeste Cortesi

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Mavy Legaspi and Kyline Alcantara

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Jolly Allen and Sofia Pablo

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Marco Gumabao

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Yvette Sanchez and Marco Gallo

GMA Ball 2022. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

