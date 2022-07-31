IN PHOTOS: All the best looks at the 2022 GMA Gala Night

Which look is your favorite?
MANILA, Philippines – The biggest and brightest stars of GMA Network came together on Saturday, July 30, for the much-awaited first-ever 2022 GMA Gala Night.
Putting a spotlight on “Old Hollywood,” the Kapuso stars donned their black-and-white and sparkly ensembles on the red carpet of Shangri-La The Fort for GMA Network’s 72nd anniversary.
Here are some of the most memorable looks at the 2022 GMA Gala Night:
Atom Araullo and Mel Tiangco
Jackie Lou Blanco
Gabby Concepcion
Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes
Kylie Padilla
Beauty Gonzalez
Solenn Heussaff
Alden Richards
Heart Evangelista and Senator Chiz Escudero
Dominic Roque and Bea Alonzo
Megan Young
Richard Yap
John Lloyd Cruz, Miles Ocampo, Maja Salvador
Rita Daniela
Carla Abellana
Barbie Forteza
Paolo Contis
Rayver Cruz and Julie Ann San Jose
Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia
Sandy Andolong and Christopher de Leon
Albert Martinez
Camille Prats
Cristine Reyes
Bianca Umali
Carmina Villaroel and Zoren Legaspi
Andrea Torres
Ina Feleo
Ken Chan
Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos
Rufa Mae Quinto
Scarlet Snow Belo and Hayden Kho
Rodjun Cruz and Dianne Medina
Chelsea Robato and Benjamin Alves
Winwyn Marquez
Maxine Medina
Michelle Dee
Celeste Cortesi
Mavy Legaspi and Kyline Alcantara
Jolly Allen and Sofia Pablo
Marco Gumabao
Yvette Sanchez and Marco Gallo
– Rappler.com
