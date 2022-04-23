LOOK: Sandara Park shows off abs in sultry photoshoot

The K-pop superstar stuns and sizzles in an underwear photoshoot for Calvin Klein

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop superstar Sandara Park, also known as Dara, flaunted her fit figure and stunned in a sultry photoshoot as she models for underwear brand Calvin Klein and Palace Skateboards.

On Friday, April 22, the 2NE1 member shared a few snaps of the photoshoot on Instagram, where the 37-year-old posed in a black underwear set, clad in loose jeans and a denim jacket. She showed off her abs in different poses – lying down, standing against a wall, and kneeling on an armchair in a behind-the-scenes photo set.

Sandara was last seen at Coachella 2022, with the rest of the members of K-pop legend 2NE1 reunited for a live performance for the first time in six years. BLACKJACKS were ecstatic to see Sandara back on stage as the iconic group pulled off a surprise reunion during CL’s 88rising set.

2NE1, also comprised of Bom and Minzy, made their debut in 2009, and is credited for being one of the groups to bring K-pop to the global stage. They disbanded in 2016 and released a final single in 2017.

Sandara first rose to fame in the Philippines after winning Star Circle Quest in 2004. She signed with ABYSS company in September 2021, after leaving YG Entertainment in May, after 17 years.

After 2NE1’s disbandment, Sandara pursued a career as a solo artist and went on to star in several films and host a number of TV shows in South Korea. – Rappler.com