IN PHOTOS: Stars, love teams all glammed up for Star Magic Prom 2023

MANILA, Philippines – The stars have finally aligned! Star Magic’s top young stars and kilig-worthy love teams graced the ivory carpet of the highly-anticipated Star Magic Prom 2023 on Thursday, March 30, at The Bellevue Manila in Muntinlupa City.

The ivory carpet was hosted by Ai dela Cruz and Edward Barber.

Among the evening’s awardees are Prom King and Queen Donny Pangilinan and Bella Mariano; Freshman Prince and Princess Raikko Mateo and Krystal Mejes; Sophomore Prince and Princess Mackie Empuerto and Jayda; Junior Prince and Princess Reiven Umali and Anji Salvacion; and Senior Prince and Princess Brent Manalo and Vivoree.

The award for Most Viewed Promposal went to Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz; Most Creative Promposal to Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero; Most Kilig Promposal to Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz; and Best Promposal to Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero.

Here are some of the magical night’s notable stunners – from fan-favorite duos, P-pop stars, child stars, former PBB housemates, singers, and actresses – all glammed up for a night to remember!

Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano

Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Seth Fedelin, Francine Diaz

Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Ricci Rivero, Andrea Brillantes

Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Brent Manalo, Vivoree Esclito

Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Aljon Mendoza, Jayda

Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Kobie Brown, Andi Abaya

Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Jeremiah Lisbo, Kaori Oinuma

Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Sheena Belarmino, Reiven Umali

Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

BGYO

Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

BINI

HORI7ON

Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

BINI member Sheena Catacutan and Dustine Mayores

Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Xyriel Manabat

Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Louise Abuel

Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Jana Agoncillo

Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Raikko Mateo

Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

AC Bonifacio

Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Janine Berdin

Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Rans Rifol

Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Karina Bautista and Gillian Vicencio

Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Anji Salvacion

Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Criza Taa

Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Edward Barber

Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Missy Quiño

Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

– Rappler.com