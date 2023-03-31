IN PHOTOS: Stars, love teams all glammed up for Star Magic Prom 2023

MANILA, Philippines – The stars have finally aligned! Star Magic’s top young stars and kilig-worthy love teams graced the ivory carpet of the highly-anticipated Star Magic Prom 2023 on Thursday, March 30, at The Bellevue Manila in Muntinlupa City.
The ivory carpet was hosted by Ai dela Cruz and Edward Barber.
Among the evening’s awardees are Prom King and Queen Donny Pangilinan and Bella Mariano; Freshman Prince and Princess Raikko Mateo and Krystal Mejes; Sophomore Prince and Princess Mackie Empuerto and Jayda; Junior Prince and Princess Reiven Umali and Anji Salvacion; and Senior Prince and Princess Brent Manalo and Vivoree.
The award for Most Viewed Promposal went to Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz; Most Creative Promposal to Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero; Most Kilig Promposal to Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz; and Best Promposal to Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero.
Here are some of the magical night’s notable stunners – from fan-favorite duos, P-pop stars, child stars, former PBB housemates, singers, and actresses – all glammed up for a night to remember!
Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano
Seth Fedelin, Francine Diaz
Ricci Rivero, Andrea Brillantes
Brent Manalo, Vivoree Esclito
Aljon Mendoza, Jayda
Kobie Brown, Andi Abaya
Jeremiah Lisbo, Kaori Oinuma
Sheena Belarmino, Reiven Umali
BGYO
BINI
HORI7ON
BINI member Sheena Catacutan and Dustine Mayores
Xyriel Manabat
Louise Abuel
Jana Agoncillo
Raikko Mateo
AC Bonifacio
Janine Berdin
Rans Rifol
Karina Bautista and Gillian Vicencio
Anji Salvacion
Criza Taa
Edward Barber
Missy Quiño
