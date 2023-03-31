Celebrities
Celebrities
Star Magic Ball

IN PHOTOS: Stars, love teams all glammed up for Star Magic Prom 2023

Rappler.com
IN PHOTOS: Stars, love teams all glammed up for Star Magic Prom 2023

Photos by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

It was a magical night to remember!

MANILA, Philippines – The stars have finally aligned! Star Magic’s top young stars and kilig-worthy love teams graced the ivory carpet of the highly-anticipated Star Magic Prom 2023 on Thursday, March 30, at The Bellevue Manila in Muntinlupa City.

The ivory carpet was hosted by Ai dela Cruz and Edward Barber.

Among the evening’s awardees are Prom King and Queen Donny Pangilinan and Bella Mariano; Freshman Prince and Princess Raikko Mateo and Krystal Mejes; Sophomore Prince and Princess Mackie Empuerto and Jayda; Junior Prince and Princess Reiven Umali and Anji Salvacion; and Senior Prince and Princess Brent Manalo and Vivoree.

The award for Most Viewed Promposal went to Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz; Most Creative Promposal to Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero; Most Kilig Promposal to Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz; and Best Promposal to Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero.

Here are some of the magical night’s notable stunners – from fan-favorite duos, P-pop stars, child stars, former PBB housemates, singers, and actresses – all glammed up for a night to remember!

Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Seth Fedelin, Francine Diaz
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Ricci Rivero, Andrea Brillantes
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Brent Manalo, Vivoree Esclito
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Aljon Mendoza, Jayda
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Kobie Brown, Andi Abaya
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Jeremiah Lisbo, Kaori Oinuma
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Sheena Belarmino, Reiven Umali
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
BGYO
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
BINI
wm-Star-Margic-Prom-March-30-2023-007-BINI
HORI7ON
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
BINI member Sheena Catacutan and Dustine Mayores
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Xyriel Manabat
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Louise Abuel
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Jana Agoncillo
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Raikko Mateo
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
AC Bonifacio
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Janine Berdin
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Rans Rifol
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Karina Bautista and Gillian Vicencio
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Anji Salvacion
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Criza Taa
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Edward Barber
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Missy Quiño
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.