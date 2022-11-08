‘Best run of my life’: Pia Wurtzbach finishes New York City marathon 

MANILA, Philippines – Pia Wurtzbach completed on Monday, November 7 (Sunday, November 6 in the United States) the 2022 New York City (NYC) Marathon, finishing strong with a time of around five hours.

“The NYC Marathon wasn’t a race, it was an experience. A life lesson. Probably the best run of my life,” she wrote, alongside photos of her holding a medal and those who cheered for her during the race.

Pia said that she felt “happy, grateful, inspired, humbled, and emotional” finishing her first 42-kilometer run.

The beauty queen opened up that she considered running as a “new challenge” for her as she wanted to be healthier and step out of her comfort zone. She also reflected on her experience, thanking those who helped her train and cheered for her during the race.

“I’m grateful for all the support and cheering on [the] ground and online. I saw your signages, your messages, and posts – kahit sobra yung kaba ko and yung pagod five hours in, lumalakas loob ko (even if I was so nervous and tired five hours in, I kept getting energized).”

In an earlier post, Pia shared that running a marathon has been a “secret dream” of hers.

“For years, I was looking for something that would get me excited as much as Miss Universe did. I kept looking and trying new things but couldn’t find that feeling again…until now,” she said.

Fellow celebrities such as Bianca Gonzalez, Iya Villania, Angelica Panganiban, and Jessy Mendiola congratulated Pia on her recent milestone.

Her fiancé, Jeremy Jauncey, also expressed how proud he is of Pia’s latest achievement. “SHE DID IT! [COVID-19], crazy work [and] travel schedule couldn’t stop her. I’m so proud,” he said.

Pia first announced her participation in the marathon in July, saying that she had been training for it since February. – Rappler.com