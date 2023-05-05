Celebrities
Celebrities
celebrity weddings

Pia Wurtzbach marries Jeremy Jauncey

Rappler.com
Pia Wurtzbach marries Jeremy Jauncey

NEWLYWEDS. Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey tie the knot.

Screenshot from Pia Wurtzbach's Instagram

Pia and Jeremy tie the knot in a low-key ceremony in Seychelles in March

MANILA, Philippines – Pia Wurtbach is now a married woman!

The Miss Universe 2015 winner tied the knot with her boyfriend, travel influencer Jeremy Jauncey, in a ceremony on a private island in Seychelles on March 24.

Pia shared the news on Friday, May 5, posting a video of their island wedding. 

“Mr and Mrs Jauncey,” she wrote in the caption, along with their wedding date.

Pia wore a corset dress embellished with flowers, while Jeremy, who is Scottish, wore a kilt.

Celebrities – including Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo, photographer BJ Pascual, host Iya Villania, and Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz – left their congratulations in the comments.

The pair announced their engagement in May 2022. They confirmed their relationship in June 2020, after being spotted together since January of that year. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

beauty queens