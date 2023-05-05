Pia Wurtzbach marries Jeremy Jauncey

Pia and Jeremy tie the knot in a low-key ceremony in Seychelles in March

MANILA, Philippines – Pia Wurtbach is now a married woman!

The Miss Universe 2015 winner tied the knot with her boyfriend, travel influencer Jeremy Jauncey, in a ceremony on a private island in Seychelles on March 24.

Pia shared the news on Friday, May 5, posting a video of their island wedding.

“Mr and Mrs Jauncey,” she wrote in the caption, along with their wedding date.

Pia wore a corset dress embellished with flowers, while Jeremy, who is Scottish, wore a kilt.

Celebrities – including Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo, photographer BJ Pascual, host Iya Villania, and Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz – left their congratulations in the comments.

The pair announced their engagement in May 2022. They confirmed their relationship in June 2020, after being spotted together since January of that year. – Rappler.com