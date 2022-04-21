LOOK: ‘PBB’ alum Patrick Sugui marries Aeriel Garcia

MANILA, Philippines – Former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Patrick Suigi and content creator Aeriel Garcia have tied the knot on Wednesday, April 20, after more than three years of dating.

Photos from their intimate wedding ceremony were posted by the couple’s celebrity guests on their social media accounts. Sugui shared the snaps on his Instagram stories.

Among the celebrities in attendance were Julia Barretto, Ria Atayde, Gabbi Garcia, Yassi Pressman, Dominic Roque, Marco Gumabao, Chie Filomeno, Sam Concepcion, Khalil Ramos, and Arthur Nery.

Sugui, 28, was a housemate on Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Clash in 2010. He appeared in several ABS-CBN shows like Princess and I and FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, and the film I’m Ellenya L.

Sugui and Garcia got engaged in December 2020. – Rappler.com