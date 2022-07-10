Pokwang confirms split with Lee O’Brian 

Pokwang says they continue to co-parent their daughter Malia

MANILA, Philippines – Comedienne Pokwang has confirmed that she and Lee O’Brian have ended their six-year relationship.

In an exclusive interview with PUSH, released on Saturday, July 9, Pokwang disclosed that they have been separated since November 2021, but emphasized that they remain on good terms. “We’re okay. No third party involved and we’re both co-parenting kay Malia,” she said.

Malia is Pokwang and O’Brian’s four-year-old daughter who was born in January 2018. “In fact, welcome siya sa bahay. Every weekend ay magkakasama kami. Seven months of surviving and peace,” she added. (In fact, he’s still welcome at our house. We spend some time with each other every weekend.)

Comedian-host Ogie Diaz also confirmed the couple’s split in his vlog, saying that Pokwang told him about their separation last year, and that his friend is now doing okay. “Ang importante sa akin ang mga anak ko. Basta kasama ko ‘yung mga anak ko, ‘ke may partner o wala,” he quoted Pokwang.

(What’s important for me is my children. As long as I’m with my children, I’m okay, whether I have a partner or not.)

Aside from Malia, Pokwang also has a 25-year-old daughter named Mae from a previous relationship.

Pokwang and O’Brian met in 2014 while working on the film Edsa Woolworth. – Rappler.com