LOOK: Pokwang to star in a project with ‘Rosalinda’ star Fernando Carrillo 

Additional details for the project have yet to be announced, but Pokwang already shares her excitement: 'Can't wait'

MANILA, Philippines – Pokwang will be teaming up with Venezuelan actor Fenando Carrillo of Rosalinda fame for an upcoming project.

The actress-comedienne announced the news on Sunday, June 11, sharing photos of herself and Carillo together.

“Ayun na nga (This is it)! New project with Mr. [Fernando Carillo]. Can’t wait,” she wrote, adding the hashtag #FerPok, which is a combination of their names.

Carillo, 57, is best known for his portrayal of Fernando Jose in the hit 1999 Mexicanovela Rosalinda.

The series gained massive popularity in the Philippines after it was released with Tagalog dubbing. Rosalinda also had its Filipino adaptation in 2009, with Carla Abellana and Geoff Eigenmann as the leads.

Additional details such as title, plot, cast members, director, and release date for Pokwang and Carrillo’s upcoming project have yet to be announced.

According to a PEP report, Carrillo is also in the Philippines to launch a reality show. – Rappler.com