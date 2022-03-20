Police file complaint vs Kit Thompson for allegedly hurting girlfriend

KIT THOMPSON. The actor is under fire after allegedly beating his girlfriend Ana Jalandoni.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) filed a complaint against actor Kit Thompson for allegedly beating and detaining his girlfriend, actress Ana Jalandoni.

In a statement released on Saturday, March 19, the PNP cited violation of Section 5 (a) of Republic Act 9262 or the Anti-Violence against Women and Children Act for the complaint.

“We will wait for the decision of the prosecutor based on his appreciation and evaluation of evidence presented. The PNP has gathered the necessary evidence and witness accounts in the course of its investigation,” PNP Chief General Dionardo Carlos said.

Thompson was arrested on Friday, March 18, after authorities received reports that there was an altercation between the couple while inside a hotel room in Tagaytay City. The actor also underwent inquest proceedings at the Tagaytay City Prosecutor’s Office.

Jalandoni has broken her silence on the incident, sharing a photo of her battered face on social media. While she did not mention any names, fans believe that she was alluding to her boyfriend Kit in her caption that said: “When you love someone, you will never ever harm them. Minahal mo ba talaga? (Did you really love them?)”

She continued, “This is me saying you all should be careful out there.” Jalandoni also thanked everyone who checked up on her and promised that she will also be releasing an official statement soon.

Thompson’s camp, meanwhile, has yet to issue a comment, but the actor’s agency, Cornerstone Entertainment, released a statement saying that they do not “condone any act of violence and profoundly value the dignity of women.”



Thompson and Jalandoni made their relationship public in December 2021. – Rappler.com