Post Malone announces birth of daughter, engagement

MANILA, Philippines – Rapper Post Malone shared the birth of his daughter and his engagement to his fiancé in a segment of The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, June 14.

As the rapper was preparing to release his newest album, Stern asked him to give a rundown of what his days have been like so far at his recording studio. “I woke up at 2:30 in the afternoon, [then] I went and kissed my baby girl,” said Post.

When Stern showed confusion, the rapper clarified he was referring to his daughter.

The 26-year-old artist first announced in May that he and his girlfriend were expecting a child, but has maintained his silence on the matter since then. When the host pointed out that the public did not know he already had a daughter, the rapper said it was for his child’s privacy: “I wanna let her make her own decisions.”

Stern then asked how Post’s girlfriend felt about him disappearing for hours at a time to compose songs. “She’s my fiancée,” Post said. However, the “Congratulations” hitmaker has also kept his fiancée’s identity hidden from the public eye.

Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, is known for his hit rap songs “Circles,” “rockstar (feat. 21 Savage),” and “Sunflower (feat. Swae Lee),” among others. In June, he released his latest album, Twelve Carat Toothache. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.