Post Malone expecting first child with girlfriend

MANILA, Philippines – Rapper and singer Post Malone will be welcoming his first baby with his longtime girlfriend, US media confirmed.

The 26-year-old “Circles” and “Sunflower” artist told PEOPLE Magazine in an interview released Tuesday, May 3 that he is “excited for this next chapter of [his] life,” and he is the “happiest [he’s] ever been.”

“And for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day,” Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, added.

The “Psycho” and “Rockstar” rapper and his girlfriend, who remains unidentified, celebrated the big announcement last weekend with friends and family during an intimate private party in California. Post Malone and his partner have kept their relationship low-key and out of the public eye so far.

The Billboard chart-topping artist is gearing up for the release of his latest and fourth album, Twelve Carat Toothache, in June. It houses his last single “One Right Now” with The Weeknd. His third album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, was released in 2019. – Rappler.com).