Precious Paula Nicole is heading to DragCon LA 



MANILA, Philippines – From the United Kingdom to Los Angeles! Drag Race Philippines’ season 1 winner Precious Paula Nicole will be one of the performers for RuPaul’s DragCon in Los Angeles, USA.

The RuPaul’s DragCon LA event will be held on May 12 and 13 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Precious will perform alongside fellow Drag Race franchise winners – Danny Beard (Drag Race UK season 4), Spankie Jackzon (Drag Race Down Under season 2), Jaida Essence Hall (RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12), and Kylie Sonique Love (All-Stars 6).

World of Wonder Productions teased that the event will be the “biggest weekend in Drag Race herstory.” “Trust us when we say that you don’t want to miss these queens,” they said.

The DragCon LA will be Precious’ second international DragCon event following her participation in DragCon UK in January. The event in the United Kingdom saw Precious, together with fellow Drag Race Philippines season 1 contestants Prince and Corazon, with other Drag Race stars such as Blu Hydrangea, Trinity The Tuck, Jinkx Monsoon, Jorgeous, and Juno Birch.

Precious became the Philippines’ first-ever drag superstar when she bested 12 other Filipino drag artists to win Drag Race Philippines. She was named the winner after battling it out with runner-up Marina Summers to a lip-sync of Gloc-9’s “Sirena.” – Rappler.com