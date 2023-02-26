Prices, seat plan: ‘Running Man’ fan meeting in Manila

After a three-year delay, the 'Running Man' cast is finally holding their fan meeting in Manila in April!

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, Pinoy runners! The cast of hit South Korean variety show Running Man is finally coming to the Philippines for their fan meeting.

They were initially set to hold their first fan meeting in Manila in 2020 – in time for the show’s 10th anniversary – but it was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, February 23, local concert promoter PULP Live World announced that the show’s A Decade of Laughter tour in Manila has been rescheduled to April 1 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“There’s no need to wait anymore! It’s finally happening and we can’t hold our excitement any longer,” they captioned the post.

Cast members Yoo Jae-suk, Kim Jong-kook, Song Ji-hyo, Jeon So-min, Haha, Ji Seok-jin, and Yang Se-chan also invited their Filipino fans to attend the event.

“We know that you have been waiting for us for such a long time, and we would like to sincerely thank everyone,” Yoo said.

“We heard that your tickets are starting to fade since a lot of time has passed. But a lot of you are waiting together until the day we can all meet. For that, we wholeheartedly thank everyone once again!”

Those who purchased tickets for the 2020 meeting can still use it as their entrance tickets for the April 2023 event.

Meanwhile, for those who don’t have tickets yet, ticket selling will begin on March 5, 12 pm via PULP’s website and SM Ticket website and outlets nationwide.

Ticket prices range from P2,500 to P11,000.

It remains unclear whether Lee Kwangsoo will also attend the Manila event. Lee left the show in June 2021.

Running Man, which premiered in July 2010, is a South Korean variety show that features cast members competing in games and challenges, and receiving punishments and rewards.

It’s one of the most popular Korean variety shows in the Philippines and GMA even adapted a local version of it, which premiered in September 2022. – Rappler.com