Priscilla Meirelles refutes ‘mutual agreement’ on ‘separation’ with John Estrada

Priscilla's statement comes after John said that they 'agreed to take a break for quite some time now'

MANILA, Philippines – Priscilla Meirelles has denied that she and husband John Estrada had a “mutual agreement” regarding their separation, noting that she was “deeply shocked and disheartened” by his statement.

In an Instagram story posted on Tuesday, July 16, Estrada addressed the rumors circulating about his relationship with Meirelles.

“Priscilla and I have mutually agreed to take a break for quite some time now. There’s more to the story but the last thing I want to do is to hurt the people I love,” he wrote.

The Batang Quiapo star also denied that he’s not currently in a relationship with anyone, including Lily Hallman, the woman that Meirelles was linking him to. “I want to make it clear that I am not in a relationship with Lily Hallman or any other woman for that matter. I just met her in Boracay,” he explained.

Aside from Estrada asking for privacy as he addresses this family matter, he also warned the public about the fake news circulating about his relationship.

Hours after Estrada’s post, Meirelles’ also took to her Instagram story to address her husband’s statements.

The former beauty queen, who’s currently in Brazil, disclosed that she remains married to the actor despite having left the Philippines.

“We were married when I left the Philippines, and we remain married as of this time,” she said. “While there is indeed more to this story, it is not the appropriate time to delve into those details. Regardless of what those may be, however, it won’t change the course of faith.”

She then addressed the public to express her gratitude for their “constant support, kindness, and love during this difficult time,” adding that she hopes this matter will be “resolved appropriately.”

This isn’t the first time that Estrada and Meirelles were embroiled in separation rumors. In 2023, she revealed that their marriage went through a “rough patch” but had made amends.

In a previous interview with Fast Talk With Boy Abunda, the former beauty queen also stressed that she’s “done her part” to make their relationship work.

“I’m not gonna take anything that I already took up to this point. Alam niya nasa limit na ako (He knows that I’ve already reached my limit). So whatever happens from this point on, it’s on him.”

Estrada and Meirelles got married in 2011. They welcomed their daughter Sammantha Anechka in 2012. – Rappler.com