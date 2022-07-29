Prosecutor wants 8-year jail term for Shakira – report

Singer Shakira attends the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront in New York, U.S., May 16, 2022.

A Spanish prosecutor is asking for more than 8 years in prison for Shakira, whose tax fraud case amounts to 14.5 million euros

MADRID, Spain – A Spanish prosecutor has asked for more than eight years in prison for Colombian superstar Shakira and a fine of more than 23 million euros ($23.51 million) over a 14.5 million euro tax fraud case, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Friday, July 29.

The prosecutor’s office and Shakira’s representatives were not immediately available for comment.

This week the pop star rejected a settlement offer from the prosecutor’s office to close a fraud case in which she is accused of failing to pay taxes between 2012 and 2014, a period in which Shakira says she did not live in Spain. – Rappler.com