2 QCPD policemen dismissed for circulation of video of late actor Ronaldo Valdez

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Valdez's manager also cries foul over the circulation of the video

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of self-harm.

MANILA, Philippines – Two policemen involved in the circulation of a video of Ronaldo Valdez have been dismissed from their posts at the Quezon City Police Department (QCPD), ABS-CBN News reported on Wednesday, December 20.

The video, which had gone viral on social media, showed the retrieval of Valdez’s bloodied body from his Quezon City home. The actor’s death was confirmed by the QCPD on December 17.

According to a report by PEP.ph, the QCPD Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit said on December 18 that the veteran actor had been found with a gunshot wound on his right temple. Investigation is still ongoing.

Valdez’s manager Jamela Santos had also expressed her anger over the circulation of the video, asking her followers if they could help her raise the concern to the National Bureau of Investigation.

“[How can] people be so cruel? I can’t believe it! Ano, para makascoop kayo? Para mag-trending kayo? How can you [stoop] so low? Mga walang respeto!” Santos wrote on Facebook.

(How can people be so cruel? I can’t believe it! What, so you can get a scoop? So you could trend? How can you stoop so low? You people have no respect!)

Valdez was an acclaimed Filipino actor known for his roles in the films and TV series Cedie, Ikaw Lamang, Ang Munting Paraiso, Karma, Seven Sundays, and 2 Good 2 Be True, among others. In 2017, he was also dubbed KFC’s first Filipino colonel.

He is survived by his son singer-comedian Janno Gibbs, his daughter singer-actress Melissa Gibbs, and his wife Marife Gibbs. He was 76. – Rappler.com