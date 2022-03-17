Rabiya Mateo confirms relationship with Jeric Gonzales

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 shares sweet moments during her Bohol trip with the Kapuso actor

MANILA, Philippines – Beauty queen-turned-actress Rabiya Mateo has confirmed her relationship with Kapuso artist Jeric Gonzales through an Instagram post on Wednesday, March 16.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2020 shared sweet moments from their Bohol trip, including selfies and a video of Jeric taking Rabiya on a piggyback ride. The couple also exchanged romantic messages in the comments.

“Live. LOVE. Laugh. Thank you, Eric @jericgonzales07,” Rabiya, 25, wrote in the caption of her post.

Jeric, 29, replied, saying: “Let’s be happy together. I love you.”

Shortly after, the actor also posted on his Instagram account, with the caption: “To more memories with you. @rabiyamateo I love you.”

Rabiya replied in the comments section: “Through good times and bad times, I’m gonna be there by your side. I love you Babe.”

According to a PEP.ph report, romance rumors between the two began circulating since they were first spotted together in Enchanted Kingdom back in December, and by a beach in an unknown location.

In February, during a PEP Live, Rabiya hinted at someone with the initials “J” as the first person she texted that day, causing netizens to speculate whether it was Jeric Gonzales.

The two have worked together in an episode of Wish Ko Lang in November, after Rabiya signed with GMA Network that same month.

Rabiya and ex-boyfriend Neil Salvacion broke up in June 2021. They were together for seven years before deciding to go their separate ways because they had “lost their connection,” although the latter said at one point that Rabiya had left him for the crown. They are on good terms now.

The Ilongga beauty queen represented the country in Florida, USA, during the 69th Miss Universe pageant and made it to the Top 21.

At present, Rabiya stars in the second season of Agimat ng Agila with Senator Bong Revilla Jr. and Sanya Lopez. – with reports from Euna Regaspi/Rappler.com

Euna Regaspi is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style Entertainment section.