Rachel Peters and Migz Villafuerte welcome baby boy

Miss Universe Philippines 2017 welcomes her 2nd child with her politician husband

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters has given birth to her second child with husband and Camarines Sur 5th District Representative Migz Villafuerte.

On Saturday, July 22, the couple shared the news on Instagram, posting a video of their firstborn daughter Kaia holding baby Andres.

“Our darling boy is here and our hearts and home are so full of love,” Peters wrote.

Villafuerte also expressed his appreciation for Peters in a separate post, calling her a “champion mom” and saying that he’s “excited to be a girl and boy dad now.”

Celebrities like Anne Curtis, Nadine Samonte, and Laureen Uy took to the comments to congratulate the couple on their new milestone.

Peters and Villafuerte were engaged in 2019 after five years of dating before having a civil wedding in July 2021. In October that year, they welcomed their first child, Kaia. The couple then had a Christian wedding in Bali in October 2022. The beauty queen previously shared in January 2023 that she was expecting her second child.

After being crowned Miss Universe Philippines during Binibining Pilipinas 2017, Peters represented the country in the pageant’s global tilt, finishing as part of the Top 10. – with reports from Sophia Gonzaga/Rappler.com

Sophia Gonzaga is a Rappler intern.