Rachelle Ann Go expecting second child

EXPECTING. Rachelle Ann Go and husband Martin Spies are expecting their second baby.

The theater star shares the news on Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Another baby is on the way for theater star Rachelle Ann Go and husband Martin Spies.

In an Instagram post on Friday, December 2, Rachelle shared a new set of family photos taken in Capetown, South Africa. In the photos, she can be seen cradling a small baby bump.

In the caption, she wrote, “Hello December! Hello baby number 2.”

She has yet to reveal when she is due to give birth.

Rachelle and Martin married in Boracay in 2018. Their son Lukas was born in 2021. The family is based in London, United Kingdom, where Rachelle is reprising her role as Fantine in the Les Miserables UK and Ireland tour. – Rappler.com