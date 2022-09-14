LOOK: Rapper Loco is engaged



MANILA, Philippines – South Korean rapper Loco is ready to tie the knot with his non-showbiz girlfriend.

The 32-year-old artist announced the news through a handwritten letter posted on his Instagram account on Tuesday, September 13. According to the translation by Soompi, Loco said that his girlfriend was a childhood friend whom he reunited with after being discharged from his mandatory military service.

“For some reason, the time we spent together was heart-fluttering, and our relationship quickly developed as lovers. And for the past two years, we shared precious and happy times together while respecting each other’s work, and we naturally made a promise for a lifetime,” he wrote.

The rapper did not disclose additional details about his partner and the wedding ceremony, only saying that it will be attended by their close family and acquaintances.

He then finished his letter with a message to his fans, thanking them for their support and assuring them that he’ll continue with his activities. “The projects that I planned for this year are proceeding as scheduled, and as usual, I will be seeing you often through various performances and upcoming albums,” he said.

Loco won the first season of the rap competition Show Me The Money in 2012. He is known for hits “Don’t,” “Lemon,” “Say Yes,” “Somebody!,” and “Good.” – Rappler.com