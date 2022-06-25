‘Celebrate your love!’: Raymond Gutierrez introduces boyfriend on Instagram

IG-OFFICIAL. Raymond Gutierrez shares a photo of him and his boyfriend on Instagram.

Raymond shares two photos of him and his beau on Instagram

MANILA, Philippines – It’s IG-official for Raymond Gutierrez and his boyfriend, Robert William.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, June 25, Raymond shared two photos of him and his partner – one of them walking together on the beach, and the other a collage of photobooth snaps.

“Celebrate your love! Happy Pride, Philippines,” he wrote in the caption.

Raymond first opened up about his new relationship on the June 1 episode of Wil Dasovich’s Superhuman podcast.

In the episode, Raymond said that he met his boyfriend in January, and that they were taking their relationship “a little bit more seriously.”

Raymond first came out publicly as gay in August 2021. – Rappler.com