‘Inspirasyon para sa lahat ng Pilipino’: Celebrities applaud Carlos Yulo’s historic 2 Olympic golds

Many take to social media to express their awe and pride over Carlos Yulo's back-to-back wins

MANILA, Philippines – Several Filipino celebrities took to social media to offer their congratulations to athlete Carlos Yulo, who made history as the Philippines’ first double Olympic gold medalist.

Yulo secured his first gold medal in the men’s artistic gymnastic floors exercise in the Paris Games on Saturday, August 3. And in less than 24 hours, he won his second gold, dominating the men’s artistic gymnastics vault on Sunday, August 4.

Filipinos online were quick to congratulate Yulo, including local stars who expressed their elation on social media.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Vice Ganda applauded Yulo for bringing immense honor and pride to the Philippines. The host-comedian also offered the athlete a complimentary access to his comedy club as a special treat.

Congratulations Carlos Yulo for bagging the Gold in Men”s Floor Exercise!!!!!! Maraming salamat sa karangalang binigay mo sa Pilipinas! Pag-uwi mo dumeretso ka sa Vice Comedy Club libre ka na sa entrance may kasama pang nachos at bottomless iced tea! Chozzzz!!!! — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) August 3, 2024

Broadway star Lea Salonga extended her congratulations via Instagram Story, writing, “Congratulations! Mabuhay ka!”

Actress Iza Calzado also congratulated Yulo in her Instagram story, sharing that she got emotional after hearing the national anthem being played at the Olympics. “Watching you perform, win, and receive this honor truly made us proud. Thank you for inspiring us,” she said.

On X, Actress Jodi Sta. Maria expressed her gratitude to Yulo for taking home a gold medal for the Philippines.

Waaaah! Ginto para sa Pilipinas! Congratulations at maraming salamat, Carlos Yulo 🇵🇭🥇 #paris2024 — Jodi Sta.Maria (@JodiStaMaria) August 3, 2024

Describing Yulo’s win as the “most incredible news to start the week,” host Bianca Gonzalez said that the athlete will serve as an inspiration to many Filipinos.

The most incredible news to start the week!!!! Grabeng inspirasyon para sa lahat ng Pilipino. MABUHAY KA, CARLOS YULO!!!! 👑🙌🏽🇵🇭 https://t.co/6IFX3LxaAs — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) August 5, 2024

Beauty queen Samantha Bernardo called Yulo’s win as a “dream come true.” “Please support our Filipino athletes more,” she added.

Yesterday was a Dream Come True. Today is like a Fairytale. ⚜️ Ang sarap maging Pilipino. 😍 Our Golden Boy, @c_edrielzxs 👏🏽 Mabuhay ka Carlos Yulo! 🥇 Please support our Filipino Athletes more, Mahal Kong Pilipinas! 🇵🇭 https://t.co/IhVAJFcuO4 — SamBer ♛ (@SamBer_Official) August 4, 2024

After congratulating Yulo, actress Agot Isidro asked if it would be possible if athletes competing in gymnastics, boxing, and weightlifting would now get more sponsorship and funding as compared to more popular sports in the country.

Carlos Yulo!!!!



Thank you 🙏🙏🙏 — Agot Isidro (@agot_isidro) August 4, 2024

So puede na ba natin bawasan ang sponsorship at funding ng basketball at idagdag na lang sa gymnastics, boxing, weightlifting ?



Agree or Disagree? — Agot Isidro (@agot_isidro) August 5, 2024

Director Tonet Jadaone also pointed out that it would be better if politicians and brands would start investing more on athletes when they’re still training, instead of just giving prizes when delegates win the Olympics.

✨ sana ✨ yung mga brands o pulitikong magbibigay ng mga regalo sa mga atleta natin pag nananalo sa Olympics e maisip ding magbigay ng support habang nagte-train pa lang sila — Toñet (@tonetjadaone) August 4, 2024

In a long post on X, host and athlete Gretchen Ho reflected on Yulo’s previous Olympic experience, recalling his frustration with his performance on the floor exercise at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Despite being a world champion in his favored apparatus, Ho noted that Yulo let his nerves affect him. But, she said, the Paris 2024 Olympics marked a turning point for Yulo.

GINTO🥇 #2 ✌🏻 In his 2nd Olympic appearance, this 4 ft. 11 gymnast from Malate, Manila harvests the Philippines’ 2nd gold in history 🔥🔥🔥🇵🇭



I remember back in Tokyo, he was very much disappointed and frustrated over his performance at the Floor Exercise, where he… pic.twitter.com/iYckpH8YHH — Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) August 3, 2024

Meanwhile, celebrities such as Anne Curtis, Rocco Nacino, Gabbi Garcia, Liz Uy, Rodjun Cruz, Bela Padilla, Carla Abellana, Inigo Pascual, Kim Rodriguez, and Dimples Romana left congratulatory messages on Instagram.

Yulo will receive an upgraded incentive package from Megaworld Corporation, including a fully furnished three-bedroom condo in McKinley Hill valued at 32 million pesos, along with a cash bonus of three million pesos.

He will also be awarded a 10 million pesos cash prize from the Philippine government, as stipulated by Republic Act 10699, and 3 million pesos from the House of Representatives. Additionally, he will receive a house and lot from the Philippine Olympic Committee, the Gold Medal of Valor from the Philippine Sports Commission, and various other incentives, including an unlimited buffet from Vikings and more. –with additional reports from Kila Orozco/Rappler.com

Kila Orozco is an intern under Rappler’s Lifestyle and Entertainment section. She’s taking up AB Behavioral Science at the University of Santo Tomas.