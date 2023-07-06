Thai GL stars FreenBecky create sweet memories with Filipinos at Manila fan meeting

Freen tells their Filipino fans: 'I'm so grateful for your love and support'

MANILA, Philippines – Thai GL stars Freen Sarocha and Becky Armstrong, also known as FreenBecky, drew a massive crowd as they held their largest event in the Philippines to date at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday, July 4.

The Tuesday show served as Freen and Becky’s third visit to the Philippines in 2023 alone, following their first solo fan meeting in February, and another set of fan meetings in Cebu and Manila in March.

Note that all of FreenBecky’s shows in the Philippines were sold out – proving the pair’s immense popularity in the country.

And when Freen and Becky graced the Araneta Coliseum stage with a performance of their hit songs “Marry Me” and “Pink Theory,” they were met with thunderous cheers from their Filipino fans.

RECAP: Loud cheers from their Filipino fans as Thai GL stars Freen Sarocha and Becky Armstrong or #FreenBecky opened their fan meeting on Tuesday night, July 4, with their song “Marry Me.” #FreenBeckyAtTheBigDome | via @TheCharlesJacob, @ysa_abad pic.twitter.com/O3UXEthSsD — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) July 5, 2023

The two-hour fan meeting also featured a question-and-answer session. When asked about their “ikigai” or purpose for living, Becky passionately expressed how much their fans mean to her, with Freen echoing this sentiment.

As the topic shifted to their potential involvement in a musical, Becky expressed her eagerness to sing and perform if the opportunity arises.

Adding to the excitement, Filipino actresses Rhian Ramos and Glaiza de Castro – who had served earlier as the opening act – returned onstage to ask FreenBecky a few more questions. Rhian and Glaiza had themselves starred as a couple in the GMA 2015 series The Rich Man’s Daughter.

When the Filipino stars asked FreenBecky to choose between love and career, both chose the latter.

“I would choose the career that I’ve worked for. I don’t know, but you can still find love again if you meet that person. But a career that you worked for from the beginning, I don’t want to lose that,” Becky said. Freen agreed, emphasizing the belief that love will come after working hard in one’s career.

Glaiza also asked where they saw themselves in three to five years, with Becky replying that she wanted the two of them to continue being together, to grow, and to even return to the Philippines.

“I want us to still be together. Growing up together, hopefully being back here also in three to five years or maybe earlier. Hopefully, we’re still one big family like this and stay together forever,” Becky said.

Meanwhile, Freen shared her hope for continued communication, growth, and collaboration.

Freen Sarocha Chankimha and Rebecca Patricia Armstrong, Aromagicare Thai Brand Ambassadors, set the biggest record at The Big Dome for Female Thai Artists to fill the Araneta Coliseum.



The power these two women hold is unstoppable!#FreenBeckyAromagicare… pic.twitter.com/raNhGPCJpI — Aromagicare Official®️ (@AromagicareWide) July 5, 2023

Freen and Becky also played the game “What’s in the box?” In this segment, they used their sense of touch to guess Filipino items hidden inside boxes, with the help of Glaiza and Rhian.

Among the items were an arinola or chamberpot, a bunot or coconut husk, and a palo-palo, a piece of wood used in laundry. The duo also tried their hand at playing the popular lato-lato toy, also known as clackers, which features two balls hanging from a string – drawing immense cheers from the crowd.

As the show wound down, the GAP: The Series stars then took center stage for their solo performances. Freen captivated the audience with her soulful solo song “Orders from the Heart,” while Becky charmed the crowd with her sultry rendition of Rihanna’s hit track “Stay.”

Bringing the grand fan meeting to a close, Freen and Becky delivered their rendition of “At My Worst” by Pink SweatS. The show wrapped up with the crowd singing along to the pair’s track “No More Blues” – with the whole crowd feeling kilig when the star sang the lyrics, “Honey, I’ll be with you by your side, forever be mine.”

Freen then said: “I’m so happy that I came again here in the Philippines. The crowd is very large tonight, and I’m so grateful for your love and support.” – Rappler.com

The FreenBecky Grand Fanmeeting was presented by CDM Entertainment and Aromagicare.

Jacob Maquiling is a Rappler intern.