Kim Seon-ho’s ‘One, Two, Three, Smile’ in Manila: An emotional night full of promises

Filipino Seonhohadas also promise to be with Kim Seon-ho during the good and bad times

With the way Kim Seon-ho captivated fans with his heartwarming performances in South Korean series Start-Up and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, it’s no surprise that he radiated the same warmth in person.

Hours before his One, Two, Three, Smile fan meeting at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, January 22, the actor first met with members of the press for a quick chat about his future ventures and to express his excitement in finally seeing his Filipino fans.

“I hope that the Filipino Seonhohadas find light and hope from the fan meeting,” he said through an interpreter.

South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho faces the media ahead of his ‘One Two Three Smile’ fan meeting on Sunday, January 22, at the Mall of Asia Arena. | via @vixeylema#KIMSEONHOinMNL #KIMSEONHOinMNL2023 pic.twitter.com/IZp23KBLJk — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) January 22, 2023

Kim, known for his “good boy” image, also teased fans that he’s in the middle of experimenting with new roles as he’s currently doing a character with a “good boy and bad boy image.” He added that while the “good boy” characters that he portrayed have positively influenced him, he admitted that he’s been wanting to try a different image for his next project.

This, he emphasized, is how he wants to be remembered by his supporters: someone who has developed a lot, has a big heart, and always tries hard to be a better actor.

The One, Two, Three, Smile event, which served as Kim’s first solo fan meeting in the Philippines, drew a mammoth crowd of 10,000 people – which even left the actor in disbelief.

After opening the show with his rendition of Paul Kim’s “Every Day Every Moment,” the actor shared how surprised he was with the number of attendees, admitting that during rehearsals, he was unsure of how the arena would be filled.

“I was very shocked tonight. I almost collapsed while singing,” he said after seeing the huge crowd for the first time.

“I’m very happy that since the moment I arrived at the airport, you’re always there to support me,” he told Filipino Seonhohadas. “I knew how warm you are and I felt comfortable with all of you. I can feel your hot passion.”

During the two-hour show, the actor enthusiastically participated in several games with lucky attendees – from reenacting some scenes from his hit dramas, learning Filipino phrases, answering which Filipino food he’d like to try the most, and even designing a cap that was given to one lucky fan.

Charina Seron, a 20-year-old college student, was one of the lucky Seonhohadas who got the chance to play with the actor on stage. “I felt like I was in a dream! I literally can’t remember anything from that moment,” she told Rappler.

hi!! baka may fancams pa po kayo during nag-jjump rope kami ni kim seonho 😭🥹🤍 btw thank you inang for the opportunity😭 🫶🏼 @happeehour @pulpliveworld #KIMSEONHOinMNL#KIMSEONHOinMNL2023 pic.twitter.com/ZXofqHI7nv — cha ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ (@charinaseron) January 22, 2023

Sam Moralde, a 29-year-old assistant brand manager who also participated in one of the missions, agreed that she would still “cry and laugh when [she] look back on [their interaction] because it feels like a dream.” “It doesn’t feel real to me that I talked and played with Kim Seon-ho.”

“When he was finally right in front of me, I didn’t feel nervous at all anymore! It felt like talking to a friend, a very extremely good looking friend…. I felt comfortable enough to even have a conversation with him,” she added. “Seon-ho has this thing about him where he looks you straight in the eye when he talks to you but it doesn’t feel intimidating at all. His presence makes you feel warm.”

Pati yung pagiging palautos ko umabot kay seon ho tignan mo inutusan buksan yung basket SINO KA BA BEH



Thank you to the one who sent me this video so sorry I forgot who 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/v8iLb4G20M — kimpaperdoll💖 (@kimpaperdoll) January 26, 2023

What was most striking to the attendees, though, was how Kim kept on thanking his fans for their unwavering support. “Thank you so much for always being with me during the hard times, even in the good times. You’re always there for me and that is big love,” he said. The actor had a personal controversy in October 2021 that led him to a short hiatus.

He couldn’t help but get teary-eyed when Filipino Seonhohadas surprised him with a fan-made video with the words: “Kasama mo kami bawat araw, bawat sandali (We’ll be with you every day, every moment).”

“Actually, I promised that I won’t cry…but thank you for touching my heart all the time. There were a lot of touching messages in the video but I really appreciate that you promised to be with me even through the hard times,” he said.

“When I saw that he got teary-eyed during the fan-made video, I got teary-eyed as well. Parang nag-flashback lahat ng (I had a flashback of the) ups and downs of what our fandom went through the past year,” Minervs, a 29-year-old creatives manager, told Rappler. “We really went through a lot as an actor/fan and being still here on each other’s side after all those times, I believe our relation has gotten even stronger. That whatever happens in the future, we will overcome it no matter what.”

“I just felt his sincerity through those words and how he values his fans. I am glad and proud that I stan a good actor not only through his works but also good to the people around him,” she added.

To wrap up the fan meeting, Kim also serenaded the crowd with the song “Reason.”

“I will forever treasure in my heart our special day today,” he told the crowd. “I hope that this will also be a great memory that you can look back to in your life.”

“Because of you, I can stand as an actor in front of you. Thank you always and I love you.”

“Maybe not as often as I hope it would be, but I promise that I’ll come back to see you again. I promise you I’ll be back with more projects in the future as a better actor to not disappoint anyone,” Kim said. “I promise to be a good person, good actor, and to be here all the time for you.”

Kim also shared a photo from the fan meeting on his Instagram with the caption, “I’m happy thanks to you. I will cherish this day for the rest of my life.” – Rappler.com