LOOK: Rhian Ramos goes IG-official with new boyfriend Sam Verzosa

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Rhian Ramos has confirmed her new relationship and gone Instagram official with boyfriend, entrepreneur Sam Verzosa, on Monday, August 1, after posting a sweet photo with him at the GMA Thanksgiving Gala Night.

Dressed in a shimmery Jerome Lorico gown inspired by 1920s fashion, Ramos was pictured holding hands with Verzosa, alongside fellow actor Marco Gumabao and Miss Universe Philippines 2022 alum Michelle Dee.

Verzosa, 27, who is the co-founder of Frontrow Philippines, also shared photos of him and Ramos, 31, at the memorable GMA Network event on his own Instagram page, including an elegant solo shot of the actress on the stage.

As featured in the last photo, the couple also attended the afterparty together – still holding hands to unapologetically show off their relationship to the crowd.

While Ramos followed suit by posting her own snapshots from the afterparty, she did not include any photos of her with Verzosa.

Ramos admitted in an exclusive interview with PEP.ph that she and Verzosa had already been exclusively dating for quite some time already. The GMA Thanksgiving Gala Night marks their first public appearance together.

Rhian Ramos made her television debut in 2006 on the series Captain Barbell, where she starred as Leah Lazaro. She is known for her portrayal of Sally in the award-winning romantic comedy film Saving Sally. Her latest TV stint is the legal crime series Artikulo 247, which aired its final episode on June 3.

Ramos was previously romantically linked with Israeli Amit Borsok before calling it quits in 2020.

Sam Verzosa is the co-founder of Frontrow Philippines, a multi-level marketing company that distributes health, beauty, and wellness products. He also currently serves as the Tutok to Win Partylist’s first representative in the 19th congress. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.