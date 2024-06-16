LOOK: Ria Atayde is pregnant with 1st child with Zanjoe Marudo 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PREGNANT. Celebrity couple Ria Atayde and Zanjoe Marudo are expecting their first child.

'Excited for this new chapter with you,' Ria tells Zanjoe

MANILA, Philippines – Father’s Day 2024 is a special one for Zanjoe Marudo as his wife Ria Atayde confirmed on Sunday, June 16, that they’re expecting their first child.

“So excited for this new chapter with you. Happy first Father’s Day,” the actress wrote, alongside a photo of them in a beach.

Atayde also praised Marudo for the kind of dad that he’ll be with their child.

Fellow celebrities like Jason Abalos, Yam Concepcion, and Eula Valdes left congratulatory messages for the couple in the comments section.

Marudo, 41, and Atayde, 32, first sparked relationship rumors in August 2022, when they were snapped together in New York. Months later, Atayde’s mother Sylvia Sanchez revealed the two were dating. However, it was only in January 2023 when the actor confirmed their relationship.

In February 2024, the two announced that they’re engaged. They got married a month later, March 23, 2024 – the same day as Atayde’s birthday. – Rappler.com