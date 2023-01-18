‘Beauty goes in all forms and sizes’: Ria Atayde is White Castle Whisky’s 2023 calendar girl 

'You don't have to show more skin to be sexy. You just have to show your confidence,' says Ria.

MANILA, Philippines – Ria Atayde confidently flaunted her curves as White Castle Whisky’s 2023 calendar girl.

The liquor brand posted their 2023 calendar on Facebook on Tuesday, January 14, with the actress looking fierce in a red one-piece bodysuit. Other layouts showed Ria in a white button-down polo and high-cut bikini bottom, and a black cut-out swimsuit.

“It’s official! Ria Atayde is our White Castle Whisky 2023 Calendar Model,” they said.

The brand also included a quote from Ria that said: “Beauty goes in all forms and sizes. You can be wholesome and sexy. You don’t have to show more skin to be sexy. You just have to show your confidence.”

At the official unveiling, Ria expressed her happiness in being included in the campaign. “Big girls don’t usually get the chance to do this. It’s really about embracing your body,” she said.

Ria also shared the calendar photo in her Instagram, saying that she’s “over the moon” with the achievement. Several celebrities such as Iza Calzado, Maxene Magalona, Arci Muñoz, and Loisa Andalio also congratulated Ria on the project.

Ria followed in the footsteps of other stars who’ve worn the iconic red bikini for the brand – Lorna Tolentino, Carmi Martin, Glydel Mercado, Meg Imperial, and Roxanne Guinoo, to name a few.

White Castle Whisky also broke tradition for their 2021 calendar, when they chose YouTuber Ninong Ry as their first calendar boy, and in 2022, when social media star Sassa Gurl made history as the first openly queer calendar girl of the brand. – Rappler.com