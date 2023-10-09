Actor Ricardo Cepeda arrested for estafa, son claims ‘wrongful accusation’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Cepeda’s son claims that the actor was simply embroiled in the estafa case because he was the brand ambassador of the sales company involved

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran actor Ricardo Cepeda was taken into custody on October 7, Saturday, after being charged with syndicated estafa.

According to a report by The Philippine Star, the 58-year-old actor was arrested at around 11 am at a resto-bar in Maypajo, Caloocan City. Cepeda, whose real name is Richard Cepeda Go, reportedly did not resist upon being detained.

A GMA Integrated News report also disclosed that Quezon City Police Department (QCPD) officers led by Police Major Don Don Llapitan took Cepeda into custody.

The warrant of arrest for his charge of syndicated estafa was issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 12 Executive Judge Gemma P. Bucayu-Madrid in Sanchez Mira, Cagayan.

“Patuloy din po ang inyong kapulisan sa paghahanap sa mga wanted persons para masiguro ang kaligtasan ng bawat isang mamamayan,” QCPD acting director Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan told GMA Integrated News following the arrest.

(Your police officers will continue taking wanted persons into custody to guarantee the safety of every citizen.)

On Sunday, October 8, a day after the actor’s arrest, Cepeda’s son Mark de Sequera took to Facebook to vouch for his father’s innocence.

De Sequera claimed that his father was “wrongfully accused,” and that he was simply embroiled in the estafa case as the brand ambassador of the sales company involved.

“The company offered an investment scheme (which he had no knowledge nor participation of) which paid people a big percentage in profit monthly. Guaranteed with advanced payouts in monthly postdated checks,” he wrote.

De Sequera explained that the checks started bouncing later on, prompting investors to file estafa cases against those they presumed were part of the company, such as Cepeda.

He also firmly noted that under the DTI, the said company is recognized as sole proprietor. He claimed that other documents, such as an investment memorandum of agreement and post-dated checks, bear no mention of Cepeda’s name.

“Request for bail and if ever court date is his biggest hassle because it means he’s stuck in detainment even though he’s innocent,” De Sequera added.

He ended the lengthy caption by asking netizens to share his post to counter the “misinformation” surrounding his father’s arrest.

Cepeda has recently appeared in television shows such as Mano Po Legacy: Her Big Boss (2022), and Mga Lihim ni Urduja (2023), as well as the film Doll House (2022). – with additional reports from Mika Geronimo/Rappler.com

Mika Geronimo is a Rappler intern.