Ricci Rivero confirms split with Andrea Brillantes, says they’re still on good terms

MANILA, Philippines – Ricci Rivero has broken his silence on his breakup with Andrea Brillantes, addressing third-party allegations and revealing why they initially decided to keep their split private.

In a Fast Talk with Boy Abunda episode on Monday, June 26, the athlete shared that he decided to open up about his previous relationship to clear his name.

Rivero said that it came to the point where his parents received comments from strangers in public spaces that their son is a cheater.

“Kung ako, kaya kong tanggapin kasi alam ko naman na hindi totoo. Pero kapag sa family ko, siguro it’s time to step up and kailangan ko silang protektahan sa mga issues,” he said.

(I can accept these comments because I know that they’re not true. But when my family is already affected, that’s when I need to step up and protect them from my issues.)

The basketball player then explained the timeline of his split with Brillantes, noting that they agreed to take “a little break from each other” in April. But it was only during the first week of May that they officially parted ways.

It can be recalled that Rivero and Brillantes made waves online in late March when the actress did a promposal for the athlete during BLACKPINK’s Born Pink concert at the Philippine Arena. The two also attended the Star Magic Prom 2023 on March 30.

While Rivero said that there were several factors that led to their separation, he clarified that the woman seen at his place in photos circulating on social media was a companion of his friend.

“May papuntang friend ko ng midnight, tapos hindi ko alam na may kasama siya. ‘Yun ‘yung inabutan [ni Andrea] that time,” he said, adding that it was Andrea who took the viral video.

(A friend of mine was coming over at midnight but I didn’t know that they were coming with somebody else. That’s what Andrea saw in my condo.)

He went on that he and Brillantes had talked about it several times: “Sobrang daming beses na sinabi ko sa kanya, with all the evidences I have, na hindi sa’kin ‘yung girl (I told her several times, given all the evidence I have, that the girl wasn’t mine).”

Rivero shared that after that incident, he and Brillantes still continued to talk to each other: “‘Yung usual na walang away, walang taasan ng boses, ‘yung maayos na pinag-uusapan namin,” he said.

(We weren’t fighting or shouting at each other. We were talking calmly, like the usual.)

The athlete also shut down speculations that beauty queen-turned-politician Leren Mae Bautista was a third party in his relationship with Brillantes.

“Wala pong kinalaman dito si Councilor Leren (Councilor Leren is not part of this),” he said.

Rivero said that the outreach program with the Los Baños councilor was part of his annual birthday celebration, and emphasized that he has no romantic involvement with the government official.

Bautista has previously addressed the allegations, saying that her rumored relationship with Rivero has “no basis in reality.”

The basketball player also clarified that it was Brillantes who initially asked to keep the breakup to themselves.

“It’s a breakup, mabigat na ‘yung nararamdaman namin pareho, why add? (we’re both feeling burdened already, so why add to that)?” he said.

“Sana maintindihan lang din ng fans na it’s not an easy way for us to share to people na ganoon ‘yung nangyari sa amin.”

(I hope fans would understand that there’s no easy way for us to share to people that that’s what happened to us.)

Rivero also stressed that he didn’t use Brillantes for fame, noting that he even declined offers to do interviews and shows with her.

“Ayoko rin naman pong i-connect ‘yung trabaho sa personal relationship ko,” he said. “Sa akin, sobrang genuine ng lahat.”

(I don’t want to connect my work with my personal life. For me, everything was genuine.)

Rivero had first hinted at their split in early June. Though he also didn’t mention Brillantes in the statement, the athlete said that they decided to keep the decision to themselves so they “can prepare what’s left of [their] friendship.” He also asked the public to avoid dragging “other characters” by creating false accusations.

As of writing, Brillantes has yet to address her relationship with Rivero. But in a June 14 Magandang Buhay episode, the actress opened up on her current emotional state, saying that her heart’s “okay.”

Rivero and Brillantes made it official on April 9, 2022 when the athlete publicly asked her to be his girlfriend. – Rappler.com