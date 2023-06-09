Ricci Rivero hints at split with Andrea Brillantes

'Please respect our decision to keep it to ourselves so that we can preserve what's left of our friendship,' the basketball star writes on Twitter

MANILA, Philippines – Former University of the Philippines men’s basketball player Ricci Rivero, 25, took to Twitter on Friday, June 9, to hint that that he has split from Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes, 20, after a year of dating.

“I own up to the mistake of not making my relationship status public because I felt there’s no need to add up to what we’re going through,” the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) alumnus tweeted. “Please respect our decision to keep it to ourselves so that we can preserve what’s left of our friendship.”



The basketball champion also requested followers to “stop creating your own versions and dragging other characters into these false accusations.”

“I am sorry for whatever disappointments it may have caused you – for everyone’s peace of mind, please allow ourselves to heal and move on peacefully without hate and pain,” Ricci concluded his tweet.

Rumors accusing Ricci of cheating surfaced on social media when he reposted an Instagram story of himself taken by Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2019 and Los Baños municipal councilor Leren Bautista. He later deleted the post.

The two also previously celebrated Ricci’s birthday together at an outreach event in Los Baños. The model-turned-politician even greeted Ricci in a post on May 26.

Andrea has yet to comment on the matter.

Ricci and Andrea made it official on April 9, 2022 when the athlete publicly asked her to be his girlfriend after winning a game against the Far Eastern University Tamaraws during the UAAP Season 84 basketball tournament. In the same season, Ricci and the Fighting Maroons were later crowned as the Men’s Basketball champions. – Cheska Lingad/Rappler.com

