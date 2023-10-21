‘Walang dapat ikahiya’: Ricci Rivero goes public with Leren Bautista relationship

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Bautista previously denied claims of her romantic involvement with Rivero, stating that they were ‘entirely false and have no basis in reality’

MANILA, Philippines — Basketball player Ricci Rivero confirmed his relationship with beauty queen-turned-councilor Leren Bautista in an Instagram post on Saturday, October 21.

Rivero shared a photo of Bautista, along with a snap of the two of them holding hands.

“To the girl who [I] see as a real [queen], with all the wrongs hounding me, I’m blessed to have found the right one. Allow me to shield you from things you don’t deserve,” Rivero captioned his post.

“Hindi tayo magtatago dahil walang dapat ikahiya. Walang nang-agaw at walang inagaw. Walang bibitaw dahil masaya tayong magka hawak kamay,” Rivero added.

(We won’t hide because we don’t have anything to be embarrassed about. No one took anyone anyway from anyone. There’s no letting go because we’re happy holding hands).

In June, Bautista denied her relationship with Rivero after photos from the basketball player’s birthday outreach program with the councilor in Los Baños raised speculations of their romantic involvement. Netizens were quick to assume that a romance was budding between the two as Bautista even greeted Rivero through an Instagram post.

However, she issued an official statement clarifying that claims of their “alleged romantic involvement” were “entirely false and have no basis in reality.”

“I love seeing how you genuinely continue to help and care for people [every day] despite others trying to ruin your reputation. Rest assured I will be with you in inspiring people to always be better. Thank you for being so selfless and simple,” Rivero continued.

The newly drafted Phoenix Fuel Masters stalwart also stated that he promises to “never again live a life manipulated by someone’s fantasy,” seemingly taking a jab at his ex-girlfriend Andrea Brillantes.

“This is our story, hindi dapat iba ang mag kwento ng storya nating dalawa (no one else should be telling our story)!” he ended.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in June after Rivero reposted an Instagram story from Bautista, before his breakup with Brillantes was confirmed. This prompted the spread of third-party allegations against Rivero, with fans accusing him of being a cheater.

On June 26, Rivero finally confirmed his split with Brillantes in his guesting on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda. In the same episode, he denied that Bautista was the third party in his relationship with Brillantes.

Just recently, Bautista and Rivero were also spotted watching a UAAP men’s basketball game together, with the photo amassing over 9,000 reactions on The UAAP’s official Facebook page.

– Rappler.com