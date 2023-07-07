Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef to divorce after 6 years of marriage

'We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity,' the pair said in a joint statement

MANILA, Philippines – Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin, 51, and Syrian-Swedish artist Jwan Yosef, 38, are divorcing after six years of marriage.

The ex-couple announced their split in a joint statement to PEOPLE on Thursday, July 6.

“We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” they wrote.

“Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other,” they added.

Ricky and Jwan have two children together: daughter Lucia who was born in 2018, and son Renn who was born in 2019.

The pair first connected on Instagram in 2015 when Ricky contacted Jwan about his art collection. They began dating six months after meeting for the first time in London and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2016 amfAR Inspiration Gala in Brazil.

The “Livin’ la Vida Loca” singer announced their engagement in November 2016 and shared news of their marriage in January 2018.

Ricky Martin began his singing career in the Latin all boy-band group Menudo. He rose to international fame following the release of his self-titled English album in 1996. – with reports from Cheska Lingad/Rappler.com

Cheska Lingad is a Rappler intern.