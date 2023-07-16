Actor-director Ricky Rivero dies

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The 'That's Entertainment' actor was known for directing 'Forevermore' and 'D'Aswang Slayerz'

MANILA, Philippines – Actor-turned-director Ricky Rivero passed away on Sunday, July 16. He was 51.

His death was confirmed by his partner through a post shared on Ricky’s Facebook account.

“Wala na po [si] Ricky Rivero, namayapa na po. Maraming salamat sa walang sawang tulong sa asawa ko,” it read.

(Ricky Rivero is gone. Thank you to all those who helped him.)

No cause of death was disclosed but Rivero, who was a mainstay in the ’80s variety show That’s Entertainment, suffered a stroke in May, and had been staying at the Philippine Heart Center since.

In a May interview with Push, Rivero’s sister Isabelle shared that the actor-director’s condition was getting better.

Rivero also previously suffered from a heart attack in August 2015.

Tributes for Rivero have started pouring in on social media.

Herbert Bautista, who worked with Rivero in That’s Entertainment, sent his condolences to the Salvador and Rivero family.

Rivero started his showbiz career as a child actor, starring in the show Ninja Kids and the Samurai Sword.

As a director, he worked on ABS-CBN series Kokey, Mula sa Puso, and Forevermore, and films Ang Tanging Ina Mo: Last Na ‘To, This Guy’s In Love With You Mare, and The Amazing Praybeyt Benjamin.

His last work was directing the film D’Aswang Slayerz, which premiered in February. – Rappler.com