‘Please leave Rico in peace’: Rico Yan’s mother calls out ‘unfair, disrespectful’ remarks

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The statement comes after sexy star Sabrina M claimed that she had dated Rico after he broke up with actress Claudine Barretto

MANILA, Philippines – Sita Yan, mother of late actor Rico Yan, has broken her silence on the recent issues surrounding her deceased son, appealing to the public to stop using Rico’s name for their personal gain.

Ogie Diaz shared on his vlog released on Monday, July 17, the official statement of Rico’s family, wherein they described the recent news about Rico as “very unfair.”

In early July, ‘90s “sexy” actress Sabrina M claimed that she had a secret relationship with Rico for several years before he passed away. She said that he was the actor’s girlfriend after his split with actress Claudine Barretto, and that Rico’s older brother Bobby knew about their relationship.

Claudine’s lawyer Ferdinand Topacio said his client is considering suing Sabrina M if the sexy star didn’t release a public apology.

In her statement, Rico’s mom pointed out that her late son wouldn’t be able to address any of these claims.

“He is no longer around to give his comment, to either refute, or deny, or acknowledge the claims. It is not only unfair, but disrespectful,” it read.

She also asked the parties involved to refrain from bringing up her son’s name: “I ask everyone concerned to please stop using Rico’s name for their own individual purposes. Please leave RIco, and us, in peace.”

Sita also noted that it has been 21 years since Rico’s passing, and that the pain of losing a son and a brother “has been permanently etched into [their family’s] being.”

Rico is best known for his roles in Gimik, Mula sa Puso, Kay Tagal Kang Hinintay, and Got to Believe. He was found dead in a hotel room in Palawan on March 29, 2002. – Rappler.com