WATCH: Rihanna shares first look at son with A$AP Rocky 

MANILA, Philippines – Rihanna surprised fans by showing her seven-month-old baby with A$AP Rocky for the first time!

In a TikTok video uploaded on Saturday, December 17, the singer shared a mother-and-son moment taken while they were inside a moving vehicle. The 45-second clip showed the baby yawning and smiling while trying to reach towards the camera. “You trying to get mommy’s phone,” Rihanna said in the background.

As of writing, the clip now has 15.2 million views.

The video marks the first time for the couple to reveal his face since his birth, which was reported in May. Both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have yet to share their son’s name.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were friends for many years before they began dating. They announced the singer’s pregnancy in February. – Rappler.com