Rita Daniela confirms split with boyfriend

MANILA, Philippines – Actress and singer Rita Daniela has broken up with her boyfriend of four years, she confirmed on Thursday, June 15 during an episode of Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.

In the talk show, host Boy Abunda mentioned that there were speculations about a split between the actress and her ex-boyfriend, who is also the father of her six-month-old son, Uno.

“Yes, Tito Boy, naghiwalay na kami ng tatay ni Uno (Uno’s father and I have broken up),” she said. “We really tried our best, like everybody else, but it didn’t work out.”

The singer added that despite the split, the two remain good friends and are co-parenting Uno. She also said that her focus at the moment is “to be a better person and to be the best mom to Uno,” though she “dreams” of getting married.

The Kapuso star also gave a tearful message for her son on camera. “Nanay (mother) will always love and support you no matter what. I love you for who you are. Keep being you, and I’m very proud of you,” she said. “I promise to sing for you.”

In June 2022, the Undeniable Star announced that she was expecting her first child. She did not reveal information regarding her then-partner and the father of the child, and continues to keep his identity private, telling 24 Oras that they both preferred it as he is a non-showbiz personality. Rita gave birth to Uno in December 2022.

Rita Daniela de Guzman Iringan, professionally known as Rita Daniela, is the first grand champion of the QTV talent show PopStar Kids. She starred alongside Ken Chan in the shows My Special Tatay, One of the Baes, and Ang Dalawang Ikaw, and hosted The Clash. – Sophia Gonzaga/Rappler.com

Sophia Gonzaga is a Rappler intern.