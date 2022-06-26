LOOK: Rita Daniela is pregnant

SOON-TO-BE-MOM. Actress Rita Daniela is pregnant with her first child.

'I can't wait to meet you, anak. Ngayon pa lang, mahal na mahal na kita,' Rita says.

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Rita Daniela is expecting her first child.

According to a GMA report, the Kapuso star first made the announcement during her guesting at the noontime variety show All-Out Sundays on Sunday, June 26.

“I’m so happy and proud to say that I am soon to be a mother. Wala naman po akong planong ilihim ‘to. Naghanap lang po ako ng tamang oras para sabihin and to share the new blessing in my life,” she said. (I wasn’t planning to keep this a secret. I was just waiting for the right time to announce and share this new blessing in my life.)

The singer-host also shared photos of her flaunting her baby bump in an Instagram post. Addressing her child, she wrote: “You came just in time. You are God’s greatest gift to me. You give me hope to make dreams come true. I shall do anything and everything that’s best for you.”

“I can’t wait to meet you, anak (child). Ngayon pa lang, mahal na mahal na kita (As early as now, I already love you so much),” she continued.

Fellow celebrities like Almira Muhlach, Lani Misalucha, Rochelle Pangilinan, and Aicelle Santos congratulated the actress.

She has been reported to be in a long-time relationship with a non-showbiz boyfriend, but the actress did not disclose details about her partner in her pregnancy announcement.

Rita, 27, is best known for her GMA series My Special Tatay, Ang Dalawang Ikaw, and Mano Po Legacy: Her Big Boss. – Rappler.com