Rocco Nacino and Melissa Gohing are expecting first child

EXPECTING. Rocco Nacino and Melissa Gohing are expecting their first child.

Melissa shares that her pregnancy comes 'after months of trying'

MANILA, Philippines – Rocco Nacino and Melissa Gohing are expecting their first child.

The couple shared the news on Instagram on Friday, May 6, posting photos of them holding up an ultrasound image and Melissa cradling her baby bump.

“After months of trying, we are celebrating this precious gift that taught us a lesson about God’s perfect timing!” Melissa said on Instagram.

“I asked God for a new purpose in life and this was His answer,” she said in another post.

They also shared details of Melissa’s pregnancy in a vlog posted on their YouTube channel.

In the video, they shared that Melissa had Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), which made it difficult for her to conceive. Eventually, she was able to get pregnant thanks to medications that helped her become fertile.

At the end of the video, they showed ultrasound images of the baby from the past few months.

Rocco and Melissa married in January 2021. They got engaged in November 2020, after three years together. – Rappler.com