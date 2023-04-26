Rufa Mae Quinto hints at new ‘Booba’ movie

BOOBA. Rufa Mae Quinto hints at the return of her famous character.

MANILA, Philippines – Is Booba making a comeback?

Rufa Mae Quinto hinted that a new Booba movie is in the works with an Instagram post on Thursday, April 20.

“BOOBA is BACK,” she wrote in the caption as she posted photos of herself lounging on the beach in Waikiki, Hawaii.

“Purity, clarity, beauty, sexy, ty,” she wrote, adding the hashtags #movie2023 and #booba.

“After 23 years, I revive my Booba self into new generation…new movie…abangan (wait for it),” she said.

As of this writing, no details on the movie have been announced.

Booba was originally released in 2001, and has since grown a cult following. It follows the misadventures of Booba, a woman who searches for her long-lost sister in Metro Manila, working odd jobs along the way.

The movie was directed by Joyce Bernal, and also stars Gary Estrada, Ai-Ai delas Alas, and Gina Pareño. – Rappler.com