‘I did not fire anyone’: Ruffa Gutierrez denies rumors that she kicked out household helpers

This comes after Ruffa was tagged by former Comelec commissioner Rowena Guanzon about an incident where two household helpers were thrown out of a first-class village

MANILA, Philippines – Ruffa Gutierrez denied the allegations by former Comelec commissioner and P3PWD representative Rowena Guanzon that she kicked out two household helpers without giving them their salaries.

Guanzon on Thursday, July 7, first tweeted about a friend who had to “rescue two household helpers who were thrown out of a first class village by their employers without paying their salaries.” “Where is your compassion?” she added.

After her original tweet, Guanzon added another tweet on Friday, July 8, this time mentioning Gutierrez. “Is it true?” she asked the actress.

Gutierrez then directly responded to Guanzon to deny the allegations and share her side. The actress said that she’s rarely at home as she’s filming a movie, but she found out that her staff had to call security because of a situation at their home.

According to Gutierrez, their two new household helpers who have only been with them for two weeks were fighting with the other staff members, including a 68-year-old senior mayordama, and demanding to leave the house.

“Nang-aaway po sila sa ibang mga kasamahan sa bahay ng wala po ako (They were fighting with the other household helpers while I was not there). They were demanding to leave the house, which I said they were able to do after I returned home from work, so I could talk to them before they leave,” she said.

“Let’s make it clear: I did not fire anyone. They want to leave [of] their own accord.” Gutierrez also noted that her lawyers are already “on top of the situation.”

I'm always very generous with those I love and those that work for me kaya most of our helpers have been with me for 13-35 years. We are FAMILY. Through thick and thin, ika nga.



As of writing, Guanzon has yet to respond to Gutierrez. – Rappler.com