‘You all know this guy?’ Sabrina Carpenter and Andrea Brillantes talk love life at Manila concert

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Andrea also fangirled on Twitter following her encounter with Sabrina: 'She's so freaking pretty and amazing'

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Andrea Brillantes took to social media to gush about her brief encounter with Sabrina Carpenter after the American singer noticed her at the latter’s Manila concert on Wednesday, July 25.

During the concert, Carpenter talked to Brillantes, who was in the front row. Footage from the concert showed the “nonsense” singer asking the crowd, “Why’s she mad?” before lending the actress the microphone.

The 20-year-old actress then briefly talked about her career and love life, stating that there were people who have “ruined my reputation in a way, even though they’re not true.”

She also added that with Carpenter’s songs, “it was like you were the one who was speaking to them for me. That’s why I love your songs so much.”

Carpenter initially thought that Brillantes was talking about having haters, but the crowd chanted that the actress is referring to a previous relationship.

The singer then quipped, “Oh, it’s a guy? It’s always a guy.” After the crowd cheered, she said, “Say, what? You all know this guy?” She also asked if the aforementioned guy was present at the show, with the audience answering that he wasn’t.

“Well, he doesn’t have taste,” Carpenter said.

Brillantes later on shared that she was starstruck and nervous during her interaction with the American artist.

“Oh my God! The Sabrina Carpenter just noticed me, picked me, looked at me, talked to me, fist bumped me, held the mic for me…i don’t know what to say….I love you so much…you’re amazing,” she wrote.

Oh my God the Sabrina Carpenter just noticed me, picked me,looked at me, talked to me, fist bumped me, held the mic for me..i don’t know what to say…

I love you so much.. you’re amazing🥹 @SabrinaAnnLynn — 💖Andrea Brillantes💖 (@iamandrea_b) July 25, 2023

Ang panget ng english ko dun!😭She’s so freaking pretty and mesmerizing i forgot how to think and to speak proper english😭😂 i’m so sorryyyyy i was literally shaking di ako makapaniwala sa nangyayari eh!😭 — 💖Andrea Brillantes💖 (@iamandrea_b) July 25, 2023

She also thanked the crowd present at the Tuesday concert for being warm and supportive, even though she was afraid of what they would say.

It can be recalled that Brillantes was met with backlash when she had her Star Magical Prom proposal to her then-boyfriend Ricci Rivero at the BLACKPINK’s Born Pink concert in March 2023.

And thank you sa napaka warm na crowd kanina! Very supportive also HAHAHA! grabe 🥹 i was literally so scared when she called me kasi ayaw ko na magalit mga tao sakin haha but this was a different experience🥹 thank you sa mga nandun 🥹 — 💖Andrea Brillantes💖 (@iamandrea_b) July 25, 2023

Brillantes, known for playing Marga Mondragon in the television series Kadenang Ginto and Betty in Drag You & Me, was in a relationship with basketball player Rivero from April 2022 until their split in June 2023.

While the athlete claimed in a tell-all interview that he did not cheat on Brillantes and that they still remain friends, Brillantes insinuated that her ex-boyfriend had left out some important details in the interview.

Meanwhile, Carpenter held her concert in the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City as part of her ongoing “emails i can’t send” tour, which kicked off in the United States in September 2022. Her last visit to the Philippines was in 2018, when she performed with rapper Shanti Dope on Sunday variety show ASAP Natin ‘To. – with additioanl reports from Pie Gonzaga/Rappler.com

Pie Gonzaga is a Rappler intern.